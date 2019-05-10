Tech Ethics, Regulation & Strategy: Here’s the Napa Summit Agenda

Tech Ethics, Regulation & Strategy: Here’s the Napa Summit Agenda
Gregory T. Huang

May 10th, 2019

Xconomy National — 

With Uber’s long-awaited IPO, Facebook’s mounting controversies, and ongoing debates over drug pricing and safety issues, come a great responsibility. A big story in the innovation community now is about the ethics and regulation of tech and life sciences. What are the right ways to safeguard the public, hold corporations accountable, and maintain economic growth? Will regulators go too far? How should entrepreneurs, investors, and big companies strategize in this new era?

We’ll dive into this meaty topic, and much more, at our eighth annual Napa Summit next month—here’s the working agenda. (Other important themes: diversity and gender, A.I. and medicine, the elements of innovation culture, and the next great engineering puzzle.) This is our most exclusive event of the year, and it starts with a special group dinner at Brix Restaurant & Gardens in Napa, CA, on Thursday, June 13. The main program is at the Hotel Villagio in Yountville, CA, on Friday, June 14.

Our speakers include:

Eric Topol, Scripps Research
Yoky Matsuoka, Google
Brian Schultz, Amazon
Jodi Halpern, UC Berkeley
Bob Brennan, ReactiveOps
Asha Collins, Genentech
Ellen Petry Leanse, Lucidworks
Gary Swart, Polaris Partners
Wayne Chang, Digits
Jeff Seibert, Digits
Sarah London, Optum Ventures
Alice Zhang, Verge Genomics
Jeffrey Schantz, EYP Architecture & Engineering
Fred Farina, Caltech

This event is aimed at top-level executives in tech, life sciences, and business; founders, investors, researchers, and scientists. You can still grab a ticket here in our flash sale special. If you are in sales, business development, or marketing, please contact sponsorship@xconomy.com. We look forward to seeing you in June.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Editor in chief. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Sarah de Crescenzo

    Sarah deCrescenzo

  • Brian Dowling

    Brian Dowling

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Corie Lok

    Corie Lok

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid Stevenson

    Sarah Stevenson

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.