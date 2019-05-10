Tech Ethics, Regulation & Strategy: Here’s the Napa Summit Agenda

With Uber’s long-awaited IPO, Facebook’s mounting controversies, and ongoing debates over drug pricing and safety issues, come a great responsibility. A big story in the innovation community now is about the ethics and regulation of tech and life sciences. What are the right ways to safeguard the public, hold corporations accountable, and maintain economic growth? Will regulators go too far? How should entrepreneurs, investors, and big companies strategize in this new era?

We’ll dive into this meaty topic, and much more, at our eighth annual Napa Summit next month—here’s the working agenda. (Other important themes: diversity and gender, A.I. and medicine, the elements of innovation culture, and the next great engineering puzzle.) This is our most exclusive event of the year, and it starts with a special group dinner at Brix Restaurant & Gardens in Napa, CA, on Thursday, June 13. The main program is at the Hotel Villagio in Yountville, CA, on Friday, June 14.

Our speakers include:

Eric Topol, Scripps Research

Yoky Matsuoka, Google

Brian Schultz, Amazon

Jodi Halpern, UC Berkeley

Bob Brennan, ReactiveOps

Asha Collins, Genentech

Ellen Petry Leanse, Lucidworks

Gary Swart, Polaris Partners

Wayne Chang, Digits

Jeff Seibert, Digits

Sarah London, Optum Ventures

Alice Zhang, Verge Genomics

Jeffrey Schantz, EYP Architecture & Engineering

Fred Farina, Caltech

