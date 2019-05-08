Super Saver Rate for Seattle Life Science Xchange Event Ends Tomorrow

Xconomy National —

Grab your ticket now to attend Life Science Xchange: Closer to Convergence. Join Xconomy on June 25 at Cambia Grove in Seattle to hear the stories of local organizations taking advantage of the growing convergence of biology and data to discover, develop, and deliver healthcare innovation to patients— in the form of drugs, diagnostics, devices, or other solutions.

Plus: Take advantage of the opportunity to meet with best-fit partners in pre-scheduled meetings! Use partneringONE to review attendee profiles prior to the event and request one-to-one meetings. This is a great opportunity for local biotech companies to identify and meet with pharma, investors and other potential partners in the Seattle region.

We’re still adding to the program, but confirmed speakers so far include:

Steve Reed , Founder, Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI) and HDT Bio, co-founder Immune Design and OnCo

, Founder, Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI) and HDT Bio, co-founder Immune Design and OnCo Corey Casper , Interim President & CEO, IDRI

, Interim President & CEO, IDRI Swatee Surve , Founder & CEO, Litesprite

, Founder & CEO, Litesprite Matthew Trunnell, Vice President & Chief Data Officer, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

The super saver rate discount ends tomorrow, so hurry and register now to save $100. See you in Seattle on June 25!