Join Xconomy for Our 8th Annual Napa Summit, June 13-14

Google. Amazon. Genentech. Those are some of the companies you’ll hear from at this year’s Napa Summit, the Xconomy Retreat on Technology, Jobs, and Growth.

This is our most special event of the year—the eighth year we’ve held it—and it’s limited to about 100 VIP guests. We’ll tackle big trends, challenges, and opportunities in areas like venture capital, software, genomics, digital medicine, education, and diversity. The program is interdisciplinary and highly interactive.

It all takes place over two days in beautiful Napa Valley. The conference kicks off with a dinner at Brix Restaurant & Gardens in Napa, on Thursday, June 13. The main program is at the Hotel Villagio in Yountville on Friday, June 14. There is lots of time for networking over great food and wine, so participants get a chance to make lasting connections, often with business and tech leaders they wouldn’t meet anywhere else.

Our confirmed speakers include:

Eric Topol, Scripps Research

Yoky Matsuoka, Google

Brian Schultz, Amazon

Asha Collins, Genentech

Alice Zhang, Verge Genomics

Bob Brennan, AtScale, OneDB

Wayne Chang, Digits

Jeff Seibert, Digits

Ellen Petry Leanse, Lucidworks

Sarah London, Optum Ventures

Jeffrey Schantz, EYP Architecture & Engineering

We’ll have more on the agenda very soon.

The Napa Summit is invite-only, but you can still buy a seat if you request an invitation here. Your ticket includes registration and all conference meals, but lodging and travel are separate. We hope to see you in June.