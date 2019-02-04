EXOME

Xconomy Awards San Diego Nominations Deadline Extended to Feb. 7

February 4th, 2019

It’s not too late to submit your nominations for the first-ever Xconomy Awards San Diego. We are extending the deadline for nominations to 5 p.m. PST on Thursday, Feb. 7. This week is your last chance to nominate in categories including Digital Trailblazer, CEO, and Secret Weapon. Here is the full category list.

This is your chance to tell our judges about the people, companies, and organizations that make the life science, healthtech, and medical device communities in San Diego so innovative.

Winners will be announced at our gala on Wednesday, May 29, at the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa. Relax over dinner and drinks as we celebrate the area’s vibrant life science and healthtech communities! You can grab your ticket here.

We look forward to receiving your nominations and seeing you at the gala.

