Billie, Subscription Shaving Products Service for Women, Raises $25M

Xconomy National —

Billie, a monthly subscription service for shaving and body care products for women, has raised $25 million.

The New York-based startup said Tuesday that the new funding round, which is being led by Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing group, brings its total investment to $35 million. Previous investors Silverton Partners, Female Founders Fund, and Lakehouse Ventures also participated in Billie’s new round, which the company says will be used for additional product development.

“It’s clear that Billie has addressed a real gap in the women’s personal care market by bringing product innovation and fair pricing to consumers while delivering a superior experience,” Hillel Moerman, head of Goldman Sachs Private Capital, said in a press release.

The kits Billie mails to its mostly-female customer base can include razors, shave creams, and lotions. Customers can choose how frequently they receive shipments, and subscriptions start at $9 a month. The company emphasizes that its products do not have a “pink tax,” the practice that means women’s grooming products are charged a higher rate than the comparable items marketed to men.

Billie started its service in November 2017 and raised a $6 million funding round led by Silverton last April. The startup later raised additional money from investors, including tennis star Serena Williams.

The company has also gotten attention for its “Project Body Hair,” which features advertisements that show women with various types of body hair that they are shaving. The idea is to counter mainstream ads that show women shaving legs that were already hairless.