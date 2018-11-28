EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Last Chance to Save on Tickets for Xconomy’s Bay Area Biotech Event

Last Chance to Save on Tickets for Xconomy’s Bay Area Biotech Event

November 28th, 2018

Xconomy National — 

There’s just one week left until Xconomy’s latest biotech event, “San Francisco Biotech: The Next Generation.” Don’t let the clock run out while you can still save some cash on a ticket.

Next Wednesday, Dec. 5, company founders and visionary scientists will share how they are pursuing new ideas and breaking biotech boundaries. Don’t wait to register—our Procrastinator’s Special ends soon and it’s your last chance at a discount.

Speakers include:

  • Alison Moore, Chief Technical Officer, Allogene Therapeutics
  • David Chang, President, CEO, & Co-founder, Allogene Therapeutics
  • Wendell Lim, Director, UCSF Center for Systems & Synthetic Biology
  • Nancy Yu, CEO & Co-founder, RDMD
  • Onno Faber, Founder, Chairman & Head of Product, RDMD
  • Tristen Moors, Executive Director of Clinical Operations, Modis Therapeutics
  • Casey Lynch, CEO & Co-founder, Cortexyme
  • David Dolby, Managing Director, Dolby Family Ventures
  • Tiffany Reiter, Principal, Fish & Richardson

You can find the full agenda for the evening here.

This is an event you won’t want to miss, so grab your ticket today. See you there!

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.