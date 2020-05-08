Eli Lilly Gets Edge in the “RET” Race With FDA Nod for Cancer Drug

Xconomy Indiana —

Eil Lilly received accelerated FDA approval Friday for a drug that treats advanced cancers carrying a certain genetic signature. It’s the latest targeted cancer therapy to pass the regulatory bar and the first that addresses tumors characterized by aberrations in one particular gene.

The gene in question, RET, produces a protein involved in cell signaling. Approval of the Lilly (NYSE: LLY) drug, selpercatinib (Retevmo), covers non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), thyroid cancer, and medullary thyroid cancer, which originates from different cells than other thyroid cancers. Those tumors must have a genetic alteration to RET—either a mutation or a fusion to another gene—that sparks tumor growth.

Selpercatinib, a capsule taken twice daily, is designed to block an enzyme that aids this tumor growth. But before a patient receives the Lilly drug, the RET gene alteration must be confirmed by a lab test. As of now, there is no FDA-approved companion diagnostic for detecting RET fusions or mutations.

The FDA decision was based on the results of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial that enrolled lung and thyroid cancer patients, both those who had previously been treated for their disease and those who had not. The study’s goals were to measure overall response to treatment and the duration of that response.

In NSCLC, the study enrolled patients that had RET fusion-driven cancers. In 105 patients previously treated with chemotherapy, the overall response to the Lilly drug was 64 percent, the FDA said. For 81 percent of those responders, the drug’s effect lasted at least six months. The clinical trial also tested the drug in 39 NSCLC patients who had never been treated previously. In that group, the overall response rate to the drug was 84 percent. In 58 percent of those responders, the drug’s effect lasted at least six months.

The medullary thyroid cancer portion of the study enrolled patients age 12 and older whose disease had RET mutations. The FDA said the overall response rate in 55 previously treated patients was 69 percent. Of those responders, 76 percent saw the drug’s effect last at least six months. In 88 previously untreated patients, the overall response rate was 73 percent; the six month mark was met in 61 percent of those responders.

In thyroid cancer, the study enrolled patients age 12 and older whose disease was positive for RET fusions. The overall response rate for the 19 patients, all of whom were previously treated, was 79 percent. The response lasted at least six months in 87 percent of responders.

The FDA said that the most common side effects included elevated liver enzymes, an increase in blood sugar, a drop in blood pressure, dry mouth, diarrhea, and an increase in the muscle waste product creatinine. More serious side effects included liver damage or injury. The drug’s label notes that serious liver problems occurred in 2.6 percent of patients and cautions that liver enzymes should be monitored. Treatment should be reduced or stopped depending on the severity of any liver problems. Hypertension occurred in 35 percent of patients and the drug should not be used in patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure, according to the label.

An FDA decision for selpercatinib was not expected until the third quarter of this year. The approval was made on an accelerated basis under a pathway that the regulator reserves for drugs that address serious or life-threatening conditions. But such approvals require companies to provide additional clinical data to confirm the drug’s benefit to patients.

Selpercatinib’s approval is the second accelerated decision this week in NSCLC. Novartis (NYSE: NVS) won a regulatory nod Wednesday for capmatinib (Tabrecta), a drug that targets cancers characterized by mutations to the MET gene.

Approval of the Lilly drug marks a payoff for the company, which added the therapy to its pipeline last year via an $8 billion acquisition of Loxo Oncology. In getting the regulatory nod, Lily beats Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) to the market. That Cambridge, MA-based biotech has also developed a RET inhibitor, pralsetinib, for NSCLC and medullary thyroid cancer that it plans to submit for FDA review this quarter based on positive Phase 1/2 data.

Lilly says it plans to make selpercatinib available through specialty pharmacies within the next week.

Photo by Eli Lilly.