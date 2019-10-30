EXOME

Gilead’s Matthew Sause to Join Roche Diagnostics as North America CEO

Frank Vinluan

October 30th, 2019

Xconomy Indiana — 

Roche Diagnostics has appointed Matthew Sause to serve as president and CEO of its North America operations. Sause is coming to Indianapolis-based Roche Diagnostics from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), where he is senior vice president and head of global commercial product. His experience includes 17 years at Roche, including time at the company’s diagnostics division. Sause is scheduled to start his new role at Roche Diagnostics on Nov. 4. He will succeed Jack Phillips, who left the company at the end of August.

