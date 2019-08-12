EXOME

On Target Laboratories Taps Philips Healthcare’s Barys for CEO

Frank Vinluan

August 12th, 2019

Xconomy Indiana — 

Christopher Barys has been appointed CEO of On Target Laboratories. Barys is also joining the West Lafayette, IN-based company’s board of directors. He succeeds former CEO Martin Low. Barys comes to On Target from Philips Healthcare, where he led the company’s image guided therapy group. Barys’s experience also includes positions at Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB). On Target, which is developing an imaging technology meant to help surgeons more easily see cancer cells, has advanced to Phase 3 testing in ovarian cancer and Phase 2 testing in lung cancer.

