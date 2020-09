Freeline Therapeutics Promotes Corbau to Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Europe —

Gene therapy developer Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN) has promoted Romuald Corbau to chief scientific officer. He joined London-based Freeline in 2017 as vice president of research. Amit Nathwani, the company’s founder and outgoing chief scientific officer, will remain with the company as clinical and scientific adviser and member of the board of directors. Freeline is currently in Phase 1/2 testing with FLT180a, an experimental hemophilia B gene therapy.