Silence Therapeutics Taps Orchard’s Mark Rothera as President & CEO

Xconomy Europe —

Mark Rothera has been appointed president and CEO of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLN). He comes to London-based Silence from Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX), where he was chief executive. Rothera’s experience also includes positions at PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT), Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, and Shire.

Rothera is starting at Silence one week after the company debuted on the Nasdaq via a listing of American depositary shares. Silence is developing drugs intended to “silence” a gene, stopping it from producing a disease-causing protein. The company’s lead program, SLN124, is a potential treatment for the rare blood disorders beta thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.