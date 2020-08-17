Sanofi Reaches $3.68B Deal to Buy Principia and Partnered MS Drug

Sanofi, which has worked with Principia Biopharma for the past three years to develop a new multiple sclerosis treatment that penetrates into the brain, is set to buy its partner in a $3.68 billion deal to advance the development of that drug and other autoimmune compounds in the pipeline.

Under financial terms announced Monday, Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) will pay $100 cash for each share of Principia (NASDAQ: PRNB). That offer represents a 10.2 percent premium to the South San Francisco-based company’s closing stock price Friday.

Principia’s drug candidates block Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a protein that plays a role in the development of a type of immune cell called a B cell. These cells multiply in brains of MS patients and they’re thought to play a role in regulating the immune responses that spark neuro-inflammation. By blocking BTK, Principia and Sanofi hope to stop inflammation and tissue destruction related to MS. The partnered MS drug candidate, PRN2246/SAR442168 (shortened to ’168), is designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier to hit its B cell targets.

The 2017 collaboration on ’168 paid Principia $40 million up front and put the biotech in line for up to $765 million in milestone payments, plus royalties from sales if it reaches the market. According to Principia’s 2019 annual report, the company had received $55 million in milestone payments so far.

The acquisition announcement follows the enrollment in June of the first patient in a Phase 3 study of’168. Sanofi plans to run four pivotal clinical trials across the spectrum of MS types. Those studies follow Phase 2b data reported In February showing that the drug reduced signs of MS as measured by an MRI. The company also said that the drug reduced signs a type of brain lesion associated with MS.

In the acquisition announcement, Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said that full ownership of ’168 “removes complexities for this priority development program and simplifies future commercialization.” Furthermore, the deal enables the Sanofi to expand development of ’168 to other central nervous system diseases.

Sanofi also gains the most advanced wholly owned Principia program, rilzabrutinib, which is in Phase 3 development as a treatment for moderate-to-severe pemphigus, a rare autoimmune disease that causes sores and blisters on the skin and mucous membranes. That compound is expected to begin a separate late-stage by the end of this year in thrombocytopenia, a condition in which low platelet levels in the blood put a patient at risk for bleeding. It’s also in Phase 2 development for IgG4-related disease, which causes chronic inflammation and scarring in organs.

Sanofi says it will finance the Principia acquisition with cash on hand. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the deal. Sanofi expect to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year.

