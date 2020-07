Kiadis Pharma Brings On e-Therapeutics’ Barlow as Chief Business Officer

Xconomy Europe —

Dutch biotech Kiadis Pharma appointed Ray Barlow as chief business officer. Barlow most recently led UK-based data-driven drug discovery company E-therapeutics as its CEO. His prior roles include serving at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) as executive director of corporate development and at Crucell Vaccines, a Netherlands-based company that’s now a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NASDAQ: JNJ).

Kiadis, a clinical-stage firm, is developing cell therapies based on natural killer cells to treat cancers.