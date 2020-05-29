Ipsen Taps Sanofi’s Vaccines Executive David Loew for CEO Role

Xconomy Europe —

David Loew, the top Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) executive for the pharmaceutical giant’s vaccine division, is leaving to become Ipsen’s new CEO. He is also joining the board of directors of Ipsen, a developer of drugs for oncology, neurological disorders, and rare diseases.

Loew’s experience includes roles at Coopers & Lybrand, Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPQ), and Roche. He joined Sanofi in 2013 as senior vice president of commercial operations for Europe and was appointed CEO of Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines in 2016. Loew is scheduled to start at Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based Ipsen on July 1, succeeding acting CEO Aymeric Le Chatelier, who will then resume his role as the company’s chief financial officer. Ipsen has been searching for a new top executive since late last year, when David Meek left to become the CEO gene therapy developer FerGene.