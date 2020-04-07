Polyneuron Adds Polyphor’s Debra Barker as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Europe —

Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals, a Swiss biotech that is developing a new class of biodegradable glycopolymers for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, has appointed Debra Barker as its chief medical officer. Most recently Barker was chief medical and development officer at Polyphor, which she left for personal reasons at the end of 2018. Her previous experience includes roles at Novartis (NYSE: NVS) and Roche.

Basel, Switzerland-based Polyneuron plans to start human tests of its lead compound, an investigational treatment for a rare autoimmune variety of peripheral neuropathy called anti-MAG neuropathy, this year.