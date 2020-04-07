Life Sciences

Polyneuron Adds Polyphor’s Debra Barker as Chief Medical Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

April 7th, 2020

Xconomy Europe — 

Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals, a Swiss biotech that is developing a new class of biodegradable glycopolymers for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, has appointed Debra Barker as its chief medical officer. Most recently Barker was chief medical and development officer at Polyphor, which she left for personal reasons at the end of 2018. Her previous experience includes roles at Novartis (NYSE: NVS) and Roche.

Basel, Switzerland-based Polyneuron plans to start human tests of its lead compound, an investigational treatment for a rare autoimmune variety of peripheral neuropathy called anti-MAG neuropathy, this year.

Sarah de Crescenzo is an Xconomy editor based in San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.