PsiOxus Therapeutics Appoints Tom Lillie as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Europe —

Gene therapy developer PsiOxus Therapeutics on Thursday announced it has appointed Tom Lillie as its chief medical officer. Lillie previously held senior oncology roles at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and MSD (NYSE: MRK) (as Merck is known outside of the US and Canada). The Oxford, England-based company also said it moved its third gene therapy for cancer patients into the clinic.