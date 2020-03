Oculis Taps Shire Veteran de Souza Lima as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Europe —

Marcia de Souza Lima has been appointed chief medical officer of eye drug developer Oculis. She most recently worked at Shire, where she was vice president and head of global medical affairs for ophthalmics. Her experience also includes positions at Regenxbio, Novartis (NYSE: NVS), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Bausch & Lomb, and Ancile Pharmaceuticals. Lausanne, Switzerland-based Oculis is preparing to advance OCS-01, an experimental treatment for diabetic macular edema, into late-stage clinical testing.