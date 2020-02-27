Nouscom’s Udier Named CEO, Delaite Appointed Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Europe —

Nouscom interim CEO Marina Udier has been named the company’s permanent chief executive. Udier joined the Basel, Switzerland-based immunotherapy developer in 2016 as chief operating officer. She was appointed interim CEO last May following the retirement of founder and former CEO Alfredo Nicosia.

In other moves, Nouscom appointed Patricia Delaite its chief medical officer. Delaite was most recently chief medical officer of AMAL Therapeutics, which was acquired by Boehringer Ingelheim. Privately held Nouscom’s most advanced program, NOUS-209, is an off-the-shelf cancer vaccine that is in Phase 1 testing.