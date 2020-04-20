Life Sciences

Rockwell Medical President & CEO Paul Resigns, Ellison Named Successor

Frank Vinluan

April 20th, 2020

Xconomy Detroit/Ann Arbor — 

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) announced Monday that Stuart Paul has resigned as president and CEO. He has also stepped down from the Wixom, MI-based company’s board of directors. No reason was given for the resignation of Paul, who has held the company’s top executive post since 2018.

Russell Ellison, who joined Rockwell Medical’s board in January, was named the new president and CEO. He will also continue to serve on the company’s board. Ellison’s previous experience includes CEO roles at Promedior, Bond Biosciences, and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB). Rockwell Medical develops products to treat end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease.

