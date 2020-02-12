Millendo Picks Poxel’s Arbet-Engels for Chief Medical Officer Post

Xconomy Detroit/Ann Arbor —

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLND) has appointed Christophe Arbet-Engels to serve as its chief medical officer, the same position he held most recently at Poxel Pharmaceuticals. Arbet-Engels’s experience also includes positions at Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Merck (NYSE: MRK), Aventis and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND). Millendo’s most advanced drug candidate, livoletide, is being developed as a treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare inherited endocrine disorder that leads to insatiable hunger. The Ann Arbor, MI, company expects to report preliminary Phase 2b data for the drug in the second quarter of this year.