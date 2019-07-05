Are you a healthcare technology startup based in Southeast Michigan or Southwest Ontario? If so, you’re invited to attend a one-day-only meeting to connect with representatives from the US Dept. of Health and Human Services, who will be at TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 15.

MedHealth Startup Day will include speeches on topics such as innovating through a federal lens; partnering with the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology; the KidneyX Challenge; and MaRs Opioid Data Challenge. Attendees will also be able to participate in one of four breakout sessions on medical devices, telemedicine, population health, or healthcare and mobility.

This event is the latest in the MedHealth series, which TechTown describes as a collaboration connecting, convening, and educating the regional medical innovation ecosystem in order to accelerate the adoption of technologies that improve quality of care and contribute to economic growth. MedHealth Startup Day is free and open to the public, but registration is required by July 10.

And if you missed the MedHealth Summit in April, the event’s full keynote speech by Public Sector Consultants President Rachel Kuntzsch—a moving, first-person account of how healthcare innovations saved her life—is now available online.

Sarah Schmid Stevenson is the editor of Xconomy Detroit/Ann Arbor. You can reach her at 313-570-9823 or sschmid@xconomy.com. Follow @XconomyDET_AA

Trending on Xconomy