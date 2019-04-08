Xconomy’s annual spring tech conference in Boston will bring together security-tech founders, executives, and investors, as well as IT leaders from sectors such as finance, legal, and healthcare. The half-day event will focus on how companies have solved specific problems in security—defending against a cyber attack, securing network data, applications, or critical infrastructure, growing a cybersecurity company from startup to exit, and other areas.

Cybersecurity is one of the top issues confronting business and technology leaders today. The event format will be informal and interactive, with plenty of time for audience questions and networking around mission-critical aspects of business.