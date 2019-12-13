EXOME

miRagen Promotes Diana Escolar to Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

December 13th, 2019

Xconomy Boulder/Denver — 

Diana Escolar has been appointed chief medical officer of miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN). Escolar joined the Boulder, CO, biotech in 2018 as senior vice president of clinical sciences. She will be taking on the duties of Paul Rubin, miRagen’s executive vice president of R&D. The company says Rubin will leave at the end of this year to spend more time with his family. This week, miRagen announced a restructuring and strategy shift to focus its resources on its preclinical compound for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

