miRagen Promotes Diana Escolar to Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boulder/Denver —

Diana Escolar has been appointed chief medical officer of miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN). Escolar joined the Boulder, CO, biotech in 2018 as senior vice president of clinical sciences. She will be taking on the duties of Paul Rubin, miRagen’s executive vice president of R&D. The company says Rubin will leave at the end of this year to spend more time with his family. This week, miRagen announced a restructuring and strategy shift to focus its resources on its preclinical compound for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.