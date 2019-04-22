EXOME

Cerebral Therapeutics Names Lisa Shafer Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

April 22nd, 2019

Xconomy Boulder/Denver — 

Lisa Shafer has been appointed chief scientific officer of Cerebral Therapeutics, the same position she held at her former company, NeuroBridge Therapeutics. Her experience also includes posts at Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). In other moves, Aurora, CO-based Cerebral named Medtronic veteran Eric Distad its vice president of clinical development. Cerebral is in early-stage studies testing a drug/device combination product that delivers an anti-epileptic drug to the part of the brain responsible for seizures.

