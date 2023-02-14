Horror Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated Horror movie at home. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2023 available to stream? Is watching Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – a horror movie about A A Milne’s teddy bear embarking on a twisted rampage – is heading to cinemas.

When the movie was first announced back in May 2022, it was met with disbelief, largely due to its plot, which follows Piglet and Pooh as they embark on a twisted rampage after being abandoned by their friend, Christopher Robin.

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and starring Maria Taylor, Amber Doig-Thorne and Danielle Scott, the movie was created following the classic children’s book entrance into the public domain in January 2022.

When Is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’s Release Date?

Fathom Events is set to release the slasher horror for a one-day event across hundreds of US cinemas on 15th February 2023, according to the Hollywood Reporter, with plans to release the film in the UK, Canada and Mexico.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for an official UK release date then. Filming wrapped back in May 2022 and, at the time, Waterfield expressed his desire to speed up post production processes.

Is Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey streaming?

After months of waiting and speculation, we now have confirmation that Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey will hit theaters in the US on February 15, 2023, for one day only. The movie is being released by Fathom Events in the US, and it will also be premiering in the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Canada, with Altitude releasing the film in the UK, Cinemax in Mexico, and Cineplex in Canada. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

As of now, the only way to watch Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 3. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.

Following its release in theaters, the film will be available to stream on Peacock. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after its theatrical run, which should be sometime in December.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey isn’t available to stream on Netflix. The romantic comedy isn’t included in the lineup of Netflix movies, which includes a vast number of rom-coms featuring some of our favorite actors and actresses.

Will Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Available On Peacock?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, we can estimate when it could head to Peacock based on another Universal Pictures movie.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which hit theaters on Feb 15, became available to stream on Peacock on Mar 30 — a little over 45 days after its theatrical release. If Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey follows the same pattern, it could make its way to the platform by late March. However, other movies like Nope took more than 100 days, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

Will Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Streaming On HBO Max?

No, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cast

Nikolai Leon (Exit, Demonic Christmas Tree) will portray the role of Christopher Robin.

Meanwhile, Craig David Dowsett (Plague Pits) will be lurking behind the mask of Winnie the Pooh, and Chris Cordell (I Killed Soloman Reid) will take on the Piglet role.

The main cast list is as follows:

Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin

Craig David Dowsett as Winnie the Pooh

Chris Chris Cordell as Piglet

Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice

Maria Taylor as Maria

Danielle Ronald as Zoe

May Kelly as Tina

Natasha Tosini as Lara

What Is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey About?

In the 100 Acre Woods, visits and adventures with Christopher Robin become less frequent as he gets older. When Christopher Robin leaves for college, Pooh Bear, Piglet, and the other animal friends are left all alone with no food. The pain of abandonment mixed with desperation causes them to revert back to their more animalistic qualities to survive. Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet essentially become a bear and a wild boar running amuck in a world that no longer seems to be full of friendship, wonders, and possibilities.

