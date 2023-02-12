Here’s How to Watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream for free. Super Bowl 2023 on the NFL app on an iPhone. For Super Bowl LVII, The Super Bowl 2023 will kickstart with Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, USA., streaming or satellite, The event will be on fuboTV, which offers a free 7-day trial for new members. The TV service will be showing 4K Super Bowl live stream,Super Bowl 2023 is streaming live on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch the Super Bowl for free without cable using a 7-day trial of FuboTV. Per Roku, you can do it a few ways: For free on the FOX Sports app, through Roku’s “Sports experience.

Watch : Super Bowl 2023 Live

Super Bowl LVII starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT today (Sunday, February 12). In Australia, it begins at 10:30 a.m. AEDT on Monday morning.

Hilariously, the Super Bowl is wreaking havoc on other TV, as The Last of Us episode 5’s release date moved up because it normally airs on Sundays.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 for free online

The cheapest — i.e. the way to watch the Super Bowl for free — avenue to Chiefs vs Eagles is going directly through Fox. The Fox Sports app will let you (after you sign up for a free account), watch a no-frills version of the big game. Not everyone would want that, some want all the perks and amenities, and we’ll get to those below.

If you’re looking to watch the Super Bowl on Roku, then download the Fox Sports app on Roku(opens in new tab). The Fox Sports app is also available for Android, iPhone, Apple TV, Xbox, Chromecast, Fire TV and Android TV.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 online in the U.S.

Those who pay for cable will get a local Fox affiliate that way, but since we’re all about cutting the cable, let’s break down all the other options.

Our first recommendation comes from one of the best streaming services: fuboTV . It has a 7-day free trial for new members. You'll also be able to watch the Super Bowl in 4K on Fubo.

Sling TV Blue costs $20 for the first month and includes Fox.

Fox is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream. YouTube TV also offers 4K streaming.

Oh, and if you have one of the best TV antennas, and you have a local FOX affiliate within range, you can watch that way too. Want a new TV for the game? Be sure to check out Super Bowl TV deals.

Sling TV! The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, Fubo has all of the right network channels. It's got a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII live streams from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you’re away from home and so can’t watch the Super Bowl, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here’s how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Super Bowl 57 in the U.K. (also free on the BBC)

As is the case with the U.S., Super Bowl LVII streams are also free in the U.K., as you just tune in to BBC One. The game kicks off at 11.30 p.m. GMT, on Sunday, Feb. 12, and since it’s going to go into the next day, we bet many will tune in on BBC iPlayer(opens in new tab), and watch from a more comfy spot.

That’s not the only way to watch Super Bowl 2023 live streams in the U.K., as Sky Sports(opens in new tab) (which has been the home for NFL action throughout the season) will also have the big game. If you weren’t watching all along, short-term Sky Sports plans can be acquired via Now TV.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN(opens in new tab).

Super Bowl 2023 live streams in Canada

If you don’t have either national broadcaster TSN(opens in new tab) or CTV(opens in new tab) (which have previously offered the big game), get ready to get in Da Zone.

Canadian fans of American football are familiar with DAZN(opens in new tab), which is the other big way to stream Super Bowl 2023 in Canada. DAZN(opens in new tab) provides a ton of content, including every NFL game, for CAD$20 per month or CAD$150 per year.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Free Super Bowl 2023 live streams around the world

As you might have noticed above, we’re all about not paying money for Super Bowl 2023. And while Americans and Brits have their own ways to stream the game for free, we’re not the only ones.

U.S.: FOX affiliates

U.K.: BBC iPlayer

Australia: In the past there have been free Super Bowl live streams on 7mate(opens in new tab).

Germany: There were also free Super Bowl live streams on ProSieben(opens in new tab).

Mexico: We could wind up also finding free Super Bowl live streams on Azteca 7(opens in new tab).

Super Bowl 2023 odds

As of the time of publishing, the Super Bowl odds have just tightened a little.

DraftKings(opens in new tab) has the Eagles as the favorite, at -120 (wager $120 to win $100), down from 100. The Chiefs are at +100 (wager $100 to win $100).

Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

Everybody wants more music from Rihanna, who’s spent the last several years building her empire as a fashion and skincare icon with the Fenty and Fenty Beauty brands. While she recently released “Lift Me Up,” a song from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that’s the only new music Rihanna’s released in a while.

