Sports comedy has long been a fun genre for movies and it’s back with a new spin in the 2023 movie 80 for Brady. Featuring an incredible cast of legendary actresses, the movie is an adaptation of a true story about a group of octogenarians who are some of the biggest Tom Brady fans around.

Not only does 80 for Brady classify as a sports comedy, but it also looks to catch the senior audiences that have made movies like Book Club and the Netflix show Grace and Frankie sizable hits. But even if the target audience may lean older, 80 for Brady looks to feature a few things that could make it a hit for all ages.

Here is what we know about 80 for Brady.

80 for Brady release date

The timing could not be better for this movie that sees four Tom Brady superfans head to the Super Bowl to see their favorite player, as it opens exclusively in movie theaters on February 3 in the US and Canada, a week before Super Bowl LVII. If or when the movie is getting a release outside of North America is TBD.

In another bit of fitting timing, just two days before the movie’s release on February 1, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL (for the second time).

Is 80 for Brady Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?

Getting tickets is something that the protagonists of 80 for Brady and audiences eager to see the film, as the only way to see the new comedy when it premieres is in the movie theater. Parent production company Paramount has not yet revealed if and when the film will be making a streaming review, but it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch to say it will make its way onto Paramount+.

Paramount+ currently has two subscription plans available, those being the essential plan and the premium plan. The essential plan costs $4.99 USD per month or a 16% discounted annual plan at $44.99 USD per year, which features limited commercial interruptions and does not feature live television service outside of sports games linked to the NFL and UEFA. The premium plan costs $9.99 USD per month or a 16% discounted annual plan at $99.99 USD per year, which removes ads entirely (with the only exception being skippable previews of other Paramount+ shows and films) and grants full access to the CBS cable channel.

Where to Watch 80 for Brady Online Free?

As of now, the only way to watch 80 for Brady is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 3. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.

Following its release in theaters, the film will be available to stream on Peacock. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after its theatrical run, which should be sometime in December.

Will 80 for Brady be on Netflix?

Unfortunately, 80 for Brady isn’t available to stream on Netflix. Romantic comedy isn’t included in the lineup of Netflix movies, which includes a vast number of rom-coms featuring some of our favorite actors and actresses.

If you want to watch Julia Roberts movies on Netflix, check out Ben Is Back, August: Osage County, Steel Magnolias, and Runaway Bride. Roberts always appeared in Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve with her 80 for Brady co-star George Clooney, and both movies are currently streaming on Netflix as of October 2023.

Will 80 for Brady be Available On Peacock?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for 80 for Brady, we can estimate when it could head to Peacock based on another Universal Pictures movie.

Ticket to Paradise, which hit theaters on Oct. 21, became available to stream on Peacock on Dec. 9 — a little over 45 days after its theatrical release. If 80 for Brady follows the same pattern, it could make its way to the platform by late March. However, other movies like Nope took more than 100 days, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

Will 80 for Brady Streaming On HBO Max?

No, 80 for Brady will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.

80 for Brady cast

The quartet of Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin is an incredible one, as all four are Oscar nominees, with Field, Fonda and Moreno being Oscar winners. The iconic roles in their careers include Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias (Field), Klute and The Newsroom (Fonda), West Side Story and One Day at a Time (Moreno), and Nashville and Grace and Frankie (Tomlin; starring with Fonda in the latter).

The rest of the cast in 80 for Brady includes Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Harry Hamlin (LA Law), Bob Balaban (The French Dispatch), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Sara Gilbert (The Conners), Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force), Ron Funches (Trolls), Matt Lauria (CSI: Vegas) and a slew of celebrity cameos, including Guy Fieri, Billy Porter, Rob Gronkowski and of course, Tom Brady

