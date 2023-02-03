James Cameron’s Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Avatar: The Way of Water streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the science fiction at home. Is Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 available to stream? Is watching Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

Looking to watch James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water?’ Here’s everything you need to know, including the release date and where you can find it online.

IT’S TIME TO return to Pandora. Avatar: The Way of Water is surely one of the most anticipated films of the year. Expectations are at an all-time high from the film, which acts as a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, Avatar, which still remains the highest-grossing film of all time.

Fans have had to wait 13 long years for the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water—aka the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar, which raked in over $2.92 billion worldwide *and* collected nine Oscar noms, NBD. Per Deadline, tried-and-true fans of the saga clearly ran to the movies because, to date, they have contributed over $2.12 billion to Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office revenue not even a month after its theatrical release on December 16, 2022. (BTW, the Academy has also awarded the film four Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.)

All of that said, chances are given the over decades-long pause that James liiiiikely didn’t want us to watch the film curled up our laptops…but alas! Times are changing and I personally haven’t paid ~$30 for a large soda IRL at the movies in years. Whether you want to see what all the Avatar 2 hype is about or watch it for the 47th time, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch *and* stream the movie for my fellow lazy viewers.

Moviegoers who watched the original Avatar movie when it premiered in theaters back in 2009 will finally get to see the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie in history this winter. James Cameron’s epic sequel, Avatar 2, or more officially called Avatar: The Way of Water, arrives in theaters on Dec. 16, and it’s the second and highly anticipated chapter in a multi-movie franchise.

Avatar was known for its 3D technology and special effects, which are only going to improve further in the sequel. Viewers are ready to return to the world of Pandora and experience a visual spectacle like no other. But how to watch Avatar 2, and will it be available for streaming?

Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water:

When Is Avatar: The Way of Water’s Release Date?

The wait for the next chapter in the Avatar saga finally comes to a close right before Christmas, with fans able to charter a return trip to Pandora as soon as Friday, December 16th, 2022.

The film’s theatrical release has been subject to repeated delays, with the latest occurring on July 23, 2020. The film is set to be released on December 16, 2022, with a further three sequels to arrive in 2024, 2026 and 2028, though the latter two would depend on the commercial reception of The Way of Water.

Where To Watch Avatar: The Way of Water:

As of now, the only way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to head out to the movie theater when it releases on Friday, Dec. 16. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, YouTube or Vudu, or available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water in 3D?

Avatar: The Way of Water is available in both 3D and standard formats depending on which theater you see it in. If you want the full Avatar experience for the sequel, you will need to don a pair of 3D glasses.

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water for free

A silver lining to Avatar: The Way of Water being delayed a bit longer, more chance for new moviegoers to experience the original Avatar: The Way of Water for themselves — or for fans of the movie to watch it for the eighth hundred time, no judgement.

At this time, Avatar: The Way of Water is available to stream with a Disney Plus subscription.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water available to stream?

Right now, the film is still only playing in theaters, but viewers can expect to see it on Disney+ in the future…the question is just a matter of *when*. According to People, Disney announced in September 2021 that its remaining films would have a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release.

If Avatar: The Way of Water follows that arrangement, the public can expect it to hit the streamer on January 30, 2023, aka two days ago. According to my constant refreshing on the Disney+ page, that clearly hasn’t happened yet! And maybe it won’t occur for a while longer given that other recent releases (such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) are set to begin streaming 82 days after opening. Plus, if this movie’s anything like the original Avatar (which stayed in theaters for a whopping 238 days), the wait could be even longer 😬.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On HBO MAX?

No, Avatar: The Way of Water will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company previously released its movies on the streamer and in theaters on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On Netflix?

No, Avatar: The Way of Water will likely not be on Netflix any time soon, seeing as it will go directly to Disney+ after its theatrical run.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Avatar 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

When Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be on Disney+?

While a streaming release date for Avatar: The Way of Water has not yet been announced, Disney typically sends their movies to Disney+ around 45 days after the theatrical release — and more specifically, on the Friday after that mark. With this strategy, we could be watching Avatar: The Way of Water from the comfort of our homes by early February 2023.

However, if it’s anything like the original Avatar, which stayed in theaters for a whopping 34 weeks (238 days), we could be waiting a little bit longer.

Casts of Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water was written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. It was directed by James Cameron and stars the following actors:

● Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri

● Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

● Kate Winslet as Ronal

● Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

● Jamie Flatters as Neteyam

● Britain Dalton as Lo’ak

● Chloe Coleman as Young Lo’ak.

● Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey (“Tuk”)

● Bailey Bass as Tsireya (“Reya”)

● Filip Geljo as Aonung

● Duane Evans Jr. as Rotxo

● CCH Pounder as Mo’at

● CJ Jones as a Metkayina interpreter.

● Jack Champion as Miles “Spider” Socorro

● Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman

● Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel

What Is Avatar: The Way of Water About?

Avatar came out in 2009 and finally has a sequel named Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)! This new chapter tells the story of the Sully family. In the beginning, you will see the core characters Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, respectively, have formed a family on the planet of Pandora.

Eventually, their familiar threat returns to the plot, and Jake has to join the Na’vi army- a race of sapient extraterrestrial humanoids- to save their planet. Afterward, the battle continues for them. How long do they have to endure hardship, and what tragedies are up next?

