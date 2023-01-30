James Cameron’s Legacy! Here’s options for downloading or watching Avatar: The Way of Water streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the science fiction at home. Is Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 available to stream? Is watching Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

IT’S TIME TO return to Pandora. Moviegoers who watched the original Avatar movie when it premiered in theaters back in 2009 will finally get to see the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie in history this winter. James Cameron’s epic sequel, Avatar 2, or more officially called Avatar: The Way of Water, arrives in theaters on Dec. 16, and it’s the second and highly anticipated chapter in a multi-movie franchise.

The new action blockbuster stars Sam Worthington, who returns as Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldaña, once again playing Na’vi Neytiri, as well as Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine) and Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch). The Way of Water‘s cast also includes new additions, including Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

“It’s a better movie than the first outing because Cameron lets things get weirder, wilder. He dwells on details that most streamlined modern blockbusters, even some of the most bloated among them, do not dare.”

While Avatar fans will finally get to see The Way of Water in theaters, they might have to wait a little longer to explore the world of Pandora on streaming services. Here’s how you can get tickets to the movie in theaters, and where you might eventually be able to watch it online.

When Is Avatar: The Way of Water’s Release Date?

Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water premiered in theaters nationwide Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Moviegoers can find their local showtimes and buy tickets online now on sites like Fandango. The epic sequel is currently playing in IMAX, 3D, and on standard theater screens.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Avatar 2 picks up over a decade after the original, and “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

How to Watch Avatar 2: Where to Stream The Way of Water Online

For now, the only way you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to buy a ticket at your local theater. So far, Avatar 2 isn’t streaming online just yet.

The film’s streaming release hasn’t been announced, and it’s unclear at the time of this writing when you can watch Cameron’s film at home — and which service you’ll be able to stream it. That said, you can watch the original Avatar on Disney+, and if we had to take a guess, you might be able to watch Avatar 2 on Disney+ or rent or buy it digitally on Prime Video at some point down the line in 2023. But for the time being, your best bet is to pick up a pair of 3D glasses and head to the theater.

Where To Watch Avatar: The Way of Water:

As of now, the only way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to head out to the movie theater when it releases on Friday, Dec. 16. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, YouTube or Vudu, or available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.

Avatar: The Way of Water Cast

Avatar: The Way of Water was written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. It was directed by James Cameron and stars the following actors:

● Sam Worthington as Jake

● Zoe Saldana as Neytiri

● Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

● Stephen Lang as Quaritch

● Kate Winslet as Ronal

Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On HBO MAX?

No, Avatar: The Way of Water will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company previously released its movies on the streamer and in theaters on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On Netflix?

No, Avatar: The Way of Water will likely not be on Netflix any time soon, seeing as it will go directly to Disney+ after its theatrical run.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Avatar 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

When Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be on Disney+?

While a streaming release date for Avatar: The Way of Water has not yet been announced, Disney typically sends their movies to Disney+ around 45 days after the theatrical release — and more specifically, on the Friday after that mark. With this strategy, we could be watching Avatar: The Way of Water from the comfort of our homes by early February 2023.

However, if it’s anything like the original Avatar, which stayed in theaters for a whopping 34 weeks (238 days), we could be waiting a little bit longer.

