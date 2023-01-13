Sony Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching A Man Called Otto streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated comedy movie at home. A Man Called Otto available to stream? Is watching A Man Called Otto on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Now : A Man Called Otto Online Free

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!

When Otto Anderson (Hanks) struggles through the death of his wife of 40 years, he decides to end his life. But, his attempts are interrupted by his neighbors, including a pregnant Marisol (Mariana Treviño), with whom he forms an unlikely friendship.

Here’s everything we know about how, when and where you can watch A Man Called Otto:

When Will A Man Called Otto Be Released?

A Man Called Otto received a limited release on December 30, 2022, and will expand to more theaters on January 6, 2022, before expanding even wider on January 13, 2022.

Will A Man Called Otto Be Available for Streaming?

It is currently unknown when A Man Called Otto will be available for streaming, but we’ll be the first to let you know as soon as that information is revealed. The film will likely stream on Netflix, thanks to a deal that was struck between Sony and the streaming giant.

Where To Watch A Man Called Otto:

As of now, the only way to watch A Man Called Otto is to head out to a movie theater when it releases in Los Angeles and New York on Friday, Dec. 30, and everywhere on Friday, Jan. 13. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Watch Now : A Man Called Otto Online Free

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, YouTube or Vudu, or available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.

How to watch A Man Called Otto

After opening in New York and Los Angeles on December 29, A Man Called Otto is expanding. It is now playing in a number of US markets, with it arriving everywhere in the US by January 13. Outside of the US, A Man Called Otto premieres in the UK on January 6.

To find out if, where and when A Man Called Otto is playing near you, you can check your local movie theaters’ websites or get a full scope of everywhere the movie is playing near you in one place on Fandango.

Will A Man Called Otto Be On Netflix?

Yes, A Man Called Otto will eventually be on Netflix as a result of a deal inked between the streaming platform and the movie’s distributor, Sony Pictures. The deal gives the streamer U.S. rights to all the company’s theatrical films starting in 2022.

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent Sony film. Where the Crawdads Sing was released in theaters on July 15, 2022, before it came to Netflix on Nov. 12 — around four months after it debuted. If A Man Called Otto follows the same pattern, we could be watching from the comfort of our homes by late April or early May 2023.

Will A Man Called Otto Be On HBO MAX?

No, A Man Called Otto will not be HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Netflix.

Will A Man Called Otto Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie A Man Called Otto on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

Who’s In A Man Called Otto’s Cast?

Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks headlines the cast of A Man Called Otto as the protagonist – a retired 60-year-old widower whose only objective in life seems to be harassing his neighbors and anyone else who crosses his path. In other roles, the cast also includes, but is not limited to, Mariana Trevino as Marisol, Otto’s new neighbor, along with Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Cameron Britton, Kailey Hyman, Mike Birbiglia, Elle Chapman, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Lavel Schley, Juanita Jennings, Julian Manjerico, Spenser Granese, and Jon Donahue, among others.

What Is A Man Called Otto About?

The official synopsis for A Man Called Otto reads,

“Based on the comical and moving # 1 New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower who is very set in his ways. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Experience a funny, heartwarming story about how some families come from the most unexpected places.”

Troy Wilson is the CEO Kura Oncology, a San Diego biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for cancer. He's also the co-founder and CEO at Avidity NanoMedicines and Wellspring Biosciences. Follow @

Trending on Xconomy