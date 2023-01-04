Disney’s Movie! Avatar 2 film’s streaming release announced, and it’s clea when you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water film at home — and which service you’ll be able to stream it. . Where can fans watch Avatar: The Way of Water at home online? Though no official announcement has been made, Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to stream for free on Disney Plus (where the first Avatar movie also streams) around 45 days after its release date, which will be around January 30, 2023.

? Is watching Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

Avatar: The Way of Water is surely one of the most anticipated films of the year. Expectations are at an all-time high from the film, which acts as a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, Avatar, which still remains the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar was known for its 3D technology and special effects, which are only going to improve further in the sequel. Viewers are ready to return to the world of Pandora and experience a visual spectacle like no other. But how to watch Avatar 2, and will it be available for streaming?

Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water:

When Is Avatar: The Way of Water’s Release Date?

The wait for the next chapter in the Avatar saga finally comes to a close right before Christmas, with fans able to charter a return trip to Pandora as soon as Friday, December 16th, 2022.

The film’s theatrical release has been subject to repeated delays, with the latest occurring on July 23, 2020. The film is set to be released on December 16, 2022, with a further three sequels to arrive in 2024, 2026 and 2028, though the latter two would depend on the commercial reception of The Way of Water.

Where To Watch Avatar: The Way of Water:

As of now, the only way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to head out to the movie theater when it releases on Friday, Dec. 16. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, YouTube or Vudu, or available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water for free

A silver lining to stream Avatar: The Way of Water being delayed a bit longer, more chance for new moviegoers to experience the original Avatar: The Way of Water for themselves — or for fans of the movie to watch it for the eighth hundred time, no judgement.

At this time, Avatar: The Way of Water is available to stream with a Disney Plus subscription.

Avatar: The Way of Water Streaming

Avatar: The Way of Water is not currently available to stream online, though it will almost certainly be added to Disney+ eventually. However, there’s been no official announcement regarding its streaming release date. Our best guess is that Avatar 2 will hit Disney+ sometime in 2023, though should the sequel replicate the original’s box-office longevity, it may not hit the subscription service until later in the year.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On HBO MAX?

No, Avatar: The Way of Water will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company previously released its movies on the streamer and in theaters on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On Netflix?

No, Avatar: The Way of Water will likely not be on Netflix any time soon, seeing as it will go directly to Disney+ after its theatrical run.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Avatar 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

When Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be on Disney+?

While a streaming release date for Avatar: The Way of Water has not yet been announced, Disney typically sends their movies to Disney+ around 45 days after the theatrical release — and more specifically, on the Friday after that mark. With this strategy, we could be watching Avatar: The Way of Water from the comfort of our homes by early February 2023.

However, if it’s anything like the original Avatar, which stayed in theaters for a whopping 34 weeks (238 days), we could be waiting a little bit longer.

Casts of Avatar: The Way of Water

Starring Kate Winslet, an iconic feature of this film! After Titanic (1997), Kate and James Cameron are back cooking something special, which will surely be a big charm for the audience. Also, artists including Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), Stephen Lang (Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Jemaine Clement (Dr. Ian Garvin), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam) star in this 3D film.

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office in Worldwide

Nears $900 Million Mark, All Set To Beat Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness! Despite such a big hurdle, Avatar 2 has unleashed a smashing feat by crossing $100 million at the Chinese box office. So far, it has made $100.5 million in the country, as per the report in Deadline.

For those who don’t know, Avatar earned $261.82 million in China upon its release and amid the ongoing Covid situation, the distance is too much to be covered.

What Is Avatar: The Way of Water About?

Avatar came out in 2009 and finally has a sequel named Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)! This new chapter tells the story of the Sully family. In the beginning, you will see the core characters Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, respectively, have formed a family on the planet of Pandora.

Eventually, their familiar threat returns to the plot, and Jake has to join the Na’vi army- a race of sapient extraterrestrial humanoids- to save their planet. Afterward, the battle continues for them. How long do they have to endure hardship, and what tragedies are up next?

Story for Avatar: The Way of Water

While much of the specifics of Avatar: The Way of Water are still a mystery, we do know that it takes place on Pandora some 13 years after the first film. Since deciding to permanently enter his Avatar form and take on the role of the next Na’vi leader, Jake Sully (Worthington) has been residing on Pandora for a considerable amount of time. Since then, he and Neytiri (Saldana), a local Na’vi, have begun a family and had their own children.

In a resurgence of its original objectives, the RDA’s colonial troops and mining activities have returned to Pandora, forcing Jake and Neytiri to take their family and leave their home. Lang is expected to return as Colonel Miles Quaritch in this and subsequent Avatar films, but it’s unknown precisely how he will play the character.

