Warner Bros. Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Black Adam streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Dwayne Johnson’s action movie at home. Is Black Adam 2022 available to stream? Is watching Black Adam on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Now: ‘Black Adam’ Free Online

Dwayne Johnson’s highly anticipated superhero debut as Black Adam is nearly here. It’s the realization of casting rumors that date as far back as 2007, and according to Johnson, the beginning of “a new era in the DC universe.” Though our Black Adam review doesn’t quite agree with that sentiment.

Black Adam will be released on October 21. If you’re wondering how and where you can watch it yourself, take a look at the information below.

When Is Black Adam Coming Out?

Black Adam will have a worldwide theater release on October 21, 2022, with tickets selling out fast. You can check the film’s official website to see showtimes for Black Adam near you. As for a streaming release, there has been so set date for a streaming release, but as was the case with the past several DC films, the film will likely end up on HBO Max. While WB’s 2022 films like The Batman and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore landed on the service 45 days after they hit theaters, the studio is moving away from that strategy as well. At the earliest, Black Adam will arrive on HBO Max in late December.

Is Black Adam Streaming Anywhere?

Black Adam is not currently available to stream online and there’s been no official announcement regarding its streaming status. However, considering it’s a Warner Bros. movie, Black Adam should eventually come to HBO Max.

Warner no longer guarantees movies will hit HBO Max after 45 days, so we don’t know its exact streaming release date. However, for reference, Warner’s two latest releases came to HBO Max 70 days (Elvis) and 59 days (DC League of Super-Pets) after their theatrical debuts. Should Black Adam hit within that 60-70-day window, it’d come to HBO Max in mid-to-late December.

Where to Watch Black Adam Online Free?

Originally, Black Adam was only scheduled to be released digitally on the streaming service HBO Max. However, thanks to positive reactions following test screenings, the studio decided to bless us all by giving the action movie a theatrical release instead.

Watch Now: ‘Black Adam’ Free Online

That’s right, cinephiles, it is time to get your popcorn buckets ready because Black Adam is coming to your local cineplex. Black Adam will hit UK and US cinemas come October 21, 2022.

Is Black Adam Available on HBO Max?

Sadly, Black Adam will not be coming to HBO Max on Oct. 21 when the film opens in theaters, so if you’re attempting to find the film on HBO Max allow us to save you some time as you won’t find Black Adam in the HBO Max catalog — at least not at the present moment. The new DC Comics film will open exclusively in theaters which means fans hoping to see the movie will need to head to their local theaters to see the film during its initial run. After that play the scuffed entertainment quiz to find out which Black Adam character are you.

The good news is that the film will make its way to HBO Max eventually, but an exact release date has not been set and Warner Bros. Discovery is likely to make fans wait at least 45-60 days before the film begins streaming. Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to put a bigger focus on theatrical releases and video-on-demand windows before a film streams on HBO Max.

Is Black Adam Available On Netflix?

No, Black Adam is not on Netflix — and it likely won’t be any time soon seeing as it is going to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on streaming and VOD.

Is Black Adam Available On Hulu?

Hulu is a streaming service that offers Black Adam for viewing. You can watch Black Adam on Hulu if you’re already a member. If you don’t want to subscribe, you may join for a one-month free trial and then cancel before the month ends if you don’t wish to continue the membership. Black Adam may be available for rental or purchase on other streaming services.

Is Black Adam Available On Disney Plus?

Black Adam is a movie that may be streamed on Disney Plus. You can watch Black Adam on Disney Plus if you’re already a member. If you don’t want to subscribe after trying out the service for a month, you can cancel before the month ends. On other streaming services, Black Adam may be rented or purchased.

There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch Black Adam Online. MAPPA has decided to air the movie only in theaters because it has been a huge success. The studio, on the other hand, does not wish to divert revenue. Streaming the movie would only slash the profits, not increase them.

As a result, no streaming services are authorized to offer Black Adam for free. The film would, however, very definitely be acquired by services like Funimation, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. As a last consideration, which of these outlets will likely distribute the film worldwide?

Who Is In Black Adam?

Black Adam was written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani. It was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars the following actors:

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Pierce Bronson as Dr. Fate

Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher

Sarah Shahi as Adriana

Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone

What’s Black Adam About?

Black Adam is the DC superhero’s first-ever feature film. Here’s the official plot synopsis from Warner Bros.:

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone.

Troy Wilson is the CEO Kura Oncology, a San Diego biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for cancer. He's also the co-founder and CEO at Avidity NanoMedicines and Wellspring Biosciences. Follow @

Trending on Xconomy