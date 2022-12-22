Universal Pictures! Here’s options for downloading or watching Puss In Boots: The Last Wish streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, 1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the Universal Movie at home. How to Watch Puss In Boots: The Last Wish for Free? Is watching Puss In Boots: The Last Wish on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Now: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Online Free

Puss in Boots has returned with another spectacular journey packed with fights with his fairytale adversaries. Eleven years have passed since the debut of the original Puss in Boots movie, which starred Antonio Banderas as the voice of the adorably charming and ferociously evil furry bandit.

After eleven years, Antonio Banderas returns to the Shrek universe to reprise his voiceover role as the most ferocious feline. It won’t be long before Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opens in theaters after being in production for a decade.

In the follow-up, Puss returns with just one of his nine lives remaining, forcing him to cautiously set out on a quest with his old foe Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) in search of a Wishing Star that will allegedly restore his lives. He’s too complex to be a “lap cat,” after all.

Here’s everything we know about how, when and where you can watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish:

When Is the Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Release Date?

Back in 2018, it was revealed that a Puss in Boots sequel would be produced. A precise release date for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was given to us four years later, on September 23, 2022. Later, the movie was once again postponed until December 21, 2022, just in time for Christmas. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, like many other movies coming out in 2022, will only be accessible to watch in cinemas. After years of many movies being streamed directly, this has happened. Universal Pictures, the movie’s distributor, has not yet announced if the movie will be offered on DVD, Blu-ray, or digital download, or when it will finally be streamable on Peacock.

Where To Watch Puss In Boots: The Last Wish:

When Puss in Boots: The Last Wish debuts on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the only way to view it right now is to go to the theater. On Fandango, you may look up a nearby showing. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to be made available for streaming or for renting or buying on digital distribution channels like Amazon, Apple, YouTube, and Vudu. For additional details, continue reading.

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Streaming or in Theaters?

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will maintain consistency with a widespread theater distribution, despite Dreamworks’ recent experiments with how and where they distribute their feature films. The global pandemic, which affected many studios over the past two years, significantly altered how movies intended for a theatrical release were distributed. As a result, movies like Spirit Untamed and The Croods: A New Age (2021) had brief theatrical runs before being released on streaming services and VOD, while Trolls World Tour and The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021) were both released on Peacock the same day they were released in theaters.

Given that Universal Pictures owns Dreamworks, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will probably be available on Peacock, and although one of the streamer’s early advertisements touted the service as being free, a release for the movie will probably require a premium membership. The service’s standard premium membership, which offers the whole collection as well as live sports and events, costs $4.99 USD each month. Another choice is the premium+ plan, which costs $9.99 USD a month (twice the standard price) and removes all ads in addition to enabling the download of specific titles.

When Will Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Be On Streaming?

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has not yet been given a streaming release date, but because of a partnership with Peacock and Universal Pictures, it may be available as soon as 45 days after its theatrical debut. As a result, by the beginning of February, we could be able to see the animation at home.

However, Peacock isn’t the only platform you will be able to stream Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on…

Will Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Be On Netflix?

Another agreement between Netflix and Illumination stipulates that DreamWorks Animation films, like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, will be streamable on the service four months after their Peacock premiere.

Will Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Be On Hbo Max?

No, HBO Max will not air Puss in Boots: The Last Wish since it is not a Warner Bros. production. The firm simultaneously released its films in cinemas and on streaming services the previous year. The gap between the theatrical premiere and the streaming release is now, however, 45 days.

Will Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Be On Disney+?

Considering that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a Universal Pictures production, it won’t be available on Disney+. You just need to join up for Peacock or Netflix if you want to stream it.

Will Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Get a Sequel?

Although Universal Pictures has not officially announced any plans for a direct sequel to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, recent rumours and speculations suggest that we will see a lot more of not only Puss but also his loving, grumpy, green best friend.

Despite the paucity of information, Dreamworks has confirmed that a fifth movie in the core Shrek franchise is really in the works. Beyond that, we don’t know a lot. We don’t know where Shrek’s Tale will go next, we don’t know for sure whether Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy from the original series will return, and we don’t even really know for sure when it will be released (though there have been numerous reports that a 2023 release is being planned). Still, it’s exciting to know that Shrek will be returning, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish could simply be a tasty appetizer for the main course sequel.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Cast

Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots

Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws

Harvey Guillén as Perro

Florence Pugh as Goldilocks

Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman, and Samson Kayo as Papa Bear, Mama Bear, and Baby Bear

Wagner Moura as The Big Bad Wolf

John Mulaney as Big Jack Horner

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mama Luna

According to Hollywood Mirror Magazine Puss will have further adventures in the town of San Ricardo and beyond if he is successful in finding the Last Wish and recovering his nine lives. This coincides with rumors about a fifth Shrek movie that DreamWorks confirmed in 2016. This fifth movie’s anticipated release date was originally set for 2018, but DreamWorks has not yet said if it will actually happen. It appears probable that Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will return to voice Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey since they have all resumed their individual careers after their separate hiatuses.

