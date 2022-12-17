James Cameron’s Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Avatar: The Way of Water streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the science fiction at home. Is Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 available to stream? Is watching Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

Watch Now : Avatar: The Way of Water Online Free

There are only a couple of more sleeps until you can head back to Pandora. It’s been nearly 13 years since Avatar first hit theaters and James Cameron is finally back with the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2009 film.

Avatar: The Way of Water features an all-star cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet. Taking place more than a decade after the first film, the sequel follows the tribulations of the Sully family as they fight to stay alive.

Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water:

When Is Avatar: The Way of Water’s Release Date?

The wait for the next chapter in the Avatar saga finally comes to a close right before Christmas, with fans able to charter a return trip to Pandora as soon as Friday, December 16th, 2022.

The film’s theatrical release has been subject to repeated delays, with the latest occurring on July 23, 2020. The film is set to be released on December 16, 2022, with a further three sequels to arrive in 2024, 2026 and 2028, though the latter two would depend on the commercial reception of The Way of Water.

Where To Watch Avatar: The Way of Water:

As of now, the only way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to head out to the movie theater when it releases on Friday, Dec. 16. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Watch Now : Avatar: The Way of Water Online Free

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, YouTube or Vudu, or available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water for free

A silver lining to Avatar: The Way of Water being delayed a bit longer, more chance for new moviegoers to experience the original Avatar: The Way of Water for themselves — or for fans of the movie to watch it for the eighth hundred time, no judgement.

At this time, Avatar: The Way of Water is available to stream with a Disney Plus subscription.

Avatar: The Way of Water Streaming

Avatar: The Way of Water is not currently available to stream online, though it will almost certainly be added to Disney+ eventually. However, there’s been no official announcement regarding its streaming release date. Our best guess is that Avatar 2 will hit Disney+ sometime in 2023, though should the sequel replicate the original’s box-office longevity, it may not hit the subscription service until later in the year.

Avatar: The Way of Water Cast

Avatar: The Way of Water was written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. It was directed by James Cameron and stars the following actors:

Sam Worthington as Jake

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Stephen Lang as Quaritch

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On HBO MAX?

No, Avatar: The Way of Water will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company previously released its movies on the streamer and in theaters on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On Netflix?

No, Avatar: The Way of Water movie will likely not be on Netflix any time soon, seeing as it will go directly to Disney+ after its theatrical run.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Avatar 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

When Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be on Disney+?

While a streaming release date for Avatar: The Way of Water free has not yet been announced, Disney typically sends their movies to Disney+ around 45 days after the theatrical release — and more specifically, on the Friday after that mark. With this strategy, we could be watching Avatar: The Way of Water from the comfort of our homes by early February 2023.

However, if it’s anything like the original Avatar, which stayed in theaters for a whopping 34 weeks (238 days), we could be waiting a little bit longer.

Troy Wilson is the CEO Kura Oncology, a San Diego biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for cancer. He's also the co-founder and CEO at Avidity NanoMedicines and Wellspring Biosciences. Follow @

Trending on Xconomy