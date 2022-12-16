A24’s Drama Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching The Whale streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated the Brendan Fraser Drama movie at home. Is The Whale 2022 available to stream? Is watching The Whale New Sequel on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating himself to death all while attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch The Whale:

What Is the Release Date for The Whale?

Though The Whale has been quite the elusive feature film, the anticipated project will finally arrive in select theaters on Friday, December 9th, 2022. The film will expand to more theaters around the country on December 20th, 2022.

Where to watch The Whale:

As of now, the only way to watch The Whale is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Dec. 9. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, YouTube, or Apple.

When Will the Whale Be On Streaming?

Since a digital release date has not been announced yet, it’s hard to say when The Whale will be available on digital. But based on previous A24 films, like Aftersun, we can make a guess of around 45 days to two months after its theatrical release, which would land around late January or early February.

Aftersun first hit theaters on Oct. 21 and it will become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Prime Video on Dec. 20. However, others movies, like Everything Everywhere All At Once became available around 70 days after its theatrical release.

Will The Whale Be On HBO MAX?

No, The Whale will not be on HBO Max since it is not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company dropped its movies on the streamer the same day they premiered in theaters. However, they have since stopped doing that and, like many others, started allowing a 45-day window between the theatrical debut and the streaming release.

Will The Whale Be On Netflix?

No, as of now The Whale will not be on Netflix. However, it is possible that it will make it to the streaming giant eventually seeing as it’s home to other A24 movies like Uncut Gems. Until then, you’ll just have to head out to theaters or wait until it becomes available on digital.

Is The Whale Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie The Whale on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

Is The Whale on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘The Whale’ in its library of content. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives on the streaming giant. You might enjoy watching ‘Jack Frost.’

What Is the Plot of The Whale?

Charlie is a morbidly obese English teacher based in the state of Idaho. At about six hundred pounds, Charlie’s obesity has made his range of movement limited, and he shares his passion for literature (particularly within his favorite novel, Moby Dick) entirely virtually from his own couch. In addition to his morbid obesity, Charlie is also depressed to the point where he is suicidal, as he is essentially trying to eat himself to death. The only thing that is really stopping Charlie from achieving this goal sooner is another want to reconnect with his teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).

Charlie seems to have come to terms with the fact that he doesn’t have much time left on this Earth, regardless of if he’s trying to expedite the process by overeating. However, with the help of Ellie, Charlie’s nurse and closest friend Liz (Hong Chau), and a Mormon missionary named Thomas, perhaps Charlie may get a chance to find a source of meaning and happiness that he’s been missing for so many years.

Who Is Starring in The Whale?

Though he’s probably best known for his work on The Mummy trilogy, Brendan Fraser has a pretty diverse resume of roles in various genres, ranging from full-blown comedies like Bedazzled (2000) to existential super-hero dramas like Doom Patrol (2019-2021). The Whale easily could prove to be Fraser’s most ambitious and challenging role yet, as this is an extremely deep character study that lives or dies on the emotional performance of Charlie.

The supporting cast joining Fraser includes Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) as Charlie’s daughter Ellie, Hong Chau (Downsizing) as Charlie’s nurse and companion Liz, Ty Simpkins (Iron Man 3) as Mormon missionary Thomas, and Samantha Morton (Synecdoche, New York) as Charlie’s ex-wife Mary.

