A few years ago, Hollywood fell in love with a niche romance genre – the sick-flick. Many films were released to rave reviews, including The Big Sick and The Fault in Our Stars. The sick-flick appealed to a large audience for its oftentimes relatable and cathartic subject matter. Losing a loved one is no laughing matter, but through cinema, topics of love and loss can be explored in a healing manner. That’s where Michael Showalter’s newest film Spoiler Alert comes in.

Distributed by Focus Features and produced by That’s Wonderful Productions and Semi-Formal Productions, the film is being helmed by director Michael Showalter, who has previously directed The Big Sick and has extensive experience as a comedy writer and producer for features such as Wet Hot American Summer and Search Party. Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge lead the cast, with Parsons also participating as a producer alongside Alison Mo Massey, Jordana Mollick, Alyssa Murphy, Todd Spiewak, and Showalter. Ausiello is involved as an executive producer, along with Michael Scott Allen, Eric Norsoph, and Jason Sokoloff. The screenplay for the film was written by David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage.

Spoiler Alert is a romantic tale about love and loss, both a comedic and tragic story that navigates a real-life relationship's ups and downs.

When Is Spoiler Alert Coming Out?

After nearly four years from the time production began in December 2018, Spoiler Alert is finally ready to hit the big screens across the world. Spoiler Alert’s theatrical release will arrive in batches. The first lucky ones to enjoy the film on December 2, 2022, will be the viewers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. The greater domestic release will be on December 9, and the international public will have to wait just a few more days until December 16 to watch the movie.

Where To Watch Spoiler Alert :

As of now, the only way to watch Spoiler Alert is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on Friday, Dec. 2. You can find a local showing on Fandango. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Google Play or iTunes.

When Will Spoiler Alert Be On Streaming?

A streaming release date for Spoiler Alert has not yet been announced. However, seeing as it’s a Focus Features film and its parent company is NBCUniversal, it’s possible that it will end up on Peacock at some point.

As for a digital release date, which also has not been announced, we can make an estimate based on a previous Focus Features film. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris was released in theaters on July 15 and came to digital on Aug. 2. If Spoiler Alert follows the same time pattern, it could be available to purchase on digital by late December or early January. Although the film may follow what most companies have been doing and not debut on digital until the 45-day theatrical window is up.

Will Spoiler Alert Be On HBO Max?

No, Spoiler Alert will not be on HBO Max because it’s not a Warner Bros. Movie. In the past, the company released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time. However, they have since stopped, and now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Will Spoiler Alert Be On Netflix?

No, Spoiler Alert will not be streaming on Netflix. But it is entirely possible that it could be in the future. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on digital.

Will Spoiler Alert Be On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new comedy movie Spoiler Alert on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

What Is the Plot of Spoiler Alert?

By the looks of the trailer, Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan meet at a party in 2001. The two fall in love and, through each one’s quirks and differences, they build a relationship that evolves as the years go by. Ausiello is the narrator who takes the audience through their key moments as a couple, from their early years and deep conversations, their unusual hook-up scenarios, their Christmas souvenirs, and meeting his in-laws for the first time, to the moment Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer, their marriage, and many other highlights between the treatment and the farewells.

