A24 Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching The Whale streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated Brendan Fraser's movie at home. Is The Whale 2022 available to stream? Is watching The Whale New Movie on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime?

Whether your favorite season is awards season or you’re a super-fan of The Mummy, a buzzy new movie should be on your radar. The Whale, starring ’90s fave Brendan Fraser, is out this month, and Brendan’s name is already being thrown around in pre-Oscars convos. That’s right: a potential Academy Award for the George of the Jungle!

After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating himself to death all while attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

If you’re interested in checking out The Whale yourself and seeing if Brendan is your best actor of the year, read on to find out how and when you can catch it.

When and Where Is The Whale Releasing?

The Whale will hit theaters in the U.S. this Friday, December 9. The movie first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. Find tickets for a theater near you below:

Where to Watch Streaming The Whale Online?

Since a digital release date has not been announced yet, it’s hard to say when The Whale will be available on digital. But based on previous A24 films, like Aftersun, we can make a guess of around 45 days to two months after its theatrical release, which would land around late January or early February.

Aftersun first hit theaters on Oct. 21 and it will become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Prime Video on Dec. 20. However, others movies, like Everything Everywhere All At Once became available around 70 days after its theatrical release.

Can I watch The Whale at home?

When The Whale is released on December 9, it will only be available to view in theaters, not online for streaming or on demand just yet.

But it’s likely that the psychological drama will be available to rent or buy online a couple of months after its release (which is pretty standard for movies from its distributor, A24). As for what platform it might stream on, over two dozen A24 films landed on HBO Max in August, but they were from past years. So maybe eventually The Whale will find a home on HBO Max, but that’s just a guess until the streamer confirms it outright.

Can I Watch The Whale On HBO Max?

No, The Whale will not be on HBO Max since it is not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company dropped its movies on the streamer the same day they premiered in theaters. However, they have since stopped doing that and, like many others, started allowing a 45-day window between the theatrical debut and the streaming release.

Is The Whale Available On Netflix?

From the mailbag, “Is The Whale available on Netflix?” No. Nor will it be anytime soon, for that matter!

Is The Whale Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie The Whale on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free services for movie streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

