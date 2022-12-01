Searchlight Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching The Menu streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated horror movie at home. Is The Menu 2022 available to stream? Is watching The Menu New Sequel on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

It won’t be long until Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult come to a movie theater near you. The duo is starring in the new black comedy horror film, The Menu, which is set to release this weekend.

Directed by Mark Mylod, the movie follows a young couple — Margot (Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Hoult) — as they travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes. However, it becomes apparent that all isn’t what it seems as guests begin to turn up dead and other chefs appear to be in some sort of cult.

Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch The Menu:

When Is The Menu’s Release Date?

It tells the story of a young couple and a group of wealthy guests who visit an exclusive restaurant. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, and was released in theaters in the United States on November 18, 2022, by Searchlight Pictures.

Where To Watch The Menu:

As of now, the only way to watch The Menu is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Nov. 18. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Apple, YouTube, Amazon, and Vudu.

When Will The Menu Be On Streaming?

While a digital release date for The Menu has not been announced yet, based on the fact that it’s being distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which is owned by Disney, we will hopefully see it on Hulu or Disney+ in the future.

Unlike movies such as Not Okay and Fresh, which were released directly to Hulu earlier this year, another Searchlight film, Antlers, hit theaters in October 2021. It came to digital around two months later in December 2021 before landing on Hulu about one year after its theatrical release.

If The Menu follows the same trajectory, we should be able to rent or buy it on digital platforms by early 2023, however, we may be waiting a while until it lands on our go-to streaming platforms.

How Can I Watch The Menu?

Like any legendary meal, takeout is not an option here. As of November 18, The Menu is only playing theaters. So check out your local theaters and dine out the old fashioned way, with stale popcorn and an Icee the size of your head–movie theater Icees, the original display of molecular gastronomy!

Will The Menu Be On HBO MAX?

No, The Menu will not be available to stream on HBO Max since it is not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its movies on the streamer and in theaters on the same day. However, they have since done away with that strategy and now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Will The Menu Be On Netflix?

No, The Menu will not be on Netflix. Although, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s no chance of it coming to the streaming giant in the future. In the meantime, we’ll just have to wait for it to become available on digital platforms.

Is The Menu on Prime Video?

As of right now, the movie isn’t on any streaming platform. It’s only in theaters, but it will go to streaming soon. That streaming home is not going to be Prime Video at first.

This is a Searchlight Pictures movie, and they head to Hulu for the first streaming home. This doesn’t mean the movie will never head to Prime Video. There is a chance in the future that the Amazon streamer will get it.

Is The Menu Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show The Menu on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

The Menu cast

The Menu is not short on star power, as its top billing includes Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.

Ralph Fiennes is a Hollywood veteran, having starred in memorable movies like Schindler’s List, The English Patient, The Constant Gardener, the Harry Potter franchise and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He also had another 2022 movie, The Forgiven. Fiennes plays chef Slowik in The Menu.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult are the main couple in the movie, Margot and Tyler. Both Taylor-Joy and Hoult have been rising stars over the last few years. Taylor-Joy has starred in The Witch, The Queen’s Gambit and Last Night in Soho. In 2022, she appeared in The Northman and Amsterdam.

Hoult first got noticed in About a Boy, but more recently he has broken out thanks to roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite and the Hulu original series The Great.

The rest of The Menu cast are no slouches either. Filling things out are Janet McTeer (Ozark, Albert Nobbs), John Leguizamo (Encanto, Moulin Rouge!), Hong Chau (Downsizing, Watchmen), Judith Light (Julia, Transparent), Reed Birney (House of Cards, Home Before Dark), Paul Adelstein (True Story, Prison Break), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Maid), Arturo Castro (Mr. Corman, Broad City), Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical — The Series) and Rob Yang (Succession, The Resident).

The Menu plot

The Menu is an original idea from screenwriters Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The movie is described as a mix of comedy, horror and thriller elements while being set at an exclusive high-class dining experience. Here is the official synopsis from Searchlight Pictures:

“A couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.”

We get a bit clearer picture of the plot in the official trailer, which you can watch below. The dinner is just one part of the experience, as the guests also appear to be involved in a deadly hunt.

What is The Menu About?

The film follows a wealthy young couple who travels to a remote island for the world’s most coveted reservation at a unique new celebrity restaurant. The menu in The Menu consists of unhinged molecular gastronomy, making it more art than food, but the mysterious A-list chef has surprises in store for his guests.

The Menu, much like Triangle of Sadness, is an evisceration of the ridiculous whims and ways of the ultra-wealthy. It explores the way the wealthy contribute to a cult-like following of chefs and restaurateurs, buying into gimmicky luxuries like a bread plate with no bread, only bread-flavored goo. Fiennes’ character, Chef Julian Slowik, has grown tired of the charade and resentful towards the wealthy elite who frequent his tables. His character represents a growing conversation in the culinary world around trading the art of cuisine for the exclusivity of spectacle.

