It’s almost time! One Piece Film Red is the most recent feature to join the hit anime, and the movie has done nothing short of stellar since it was released. Fans in Japan and a few other select markets have eaten up the update. Now, it seems One Piece has found a launch date for the film stateside, so U.S. audiences can mark the premiere down on their calendars.

The upcoming anime film follows the mystery behind the character of Shanks, the Red Hair Pirates’ leader who is also one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. One Piece Film: Red also looks at the life of his singer-daughter Uta.

Produced and distributed by Toel Animation Inc. and Crunchyroll, the new anime feature ‘One Piece Film: Red is all set to hit theatres across the world. Since the two companies have reached an agreement, the 15th film in the long-running series will be available on the big screen this fall. After premiering in Japan on August 6th, the film is currently playing in Bangladesh and India, with plans to land in Srilanka and Germany soon.

When Does One Piece Film: Red Come Out in Japan?

As with most anime, this film is getting a Japanese release significantly before it reaches the rest of the globe. Anyone looking to see the film in Japan can view One Piece Film: Red in theaters and IMAX screens on Aug. 6, 2022.

One Piece Film: Red Theatrical Release Date

One Piece Film: Red arrives in U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand theaters in Fall 2022. Today, we were provided exact dates for those time zones and some other new ones, which you can see for yourself below:

● U.S – Nov. 4, 2022

● Canada – Nov. 4, 2022

● Australia – Nov. 3, 2022

● New Zealand – Nov. 3, 2022

● Austria – Oct. 13, 2022

● Germany – Oct. 13, 2022

Where to watch One Piece Film: Red Online Free

Currently, One Piece Film: Red is not streaming anywhere online. Like the recent associations from the anime studio, the film will have a proper theatrical release before it comes online in any format.

Released in Japan on August 6th, 2022, One Piece Film: Red has so far had releases in France (August 10th), Taiwan (August 19th), China (August 21st), Hong Kong (August 25th), etc. As of now, the film is slated to release across US theatres on November 4th, 2022, and will be the only way to watch the movie for a while.

As far as streaming plans are concerned, it’s probable that Crunchyroll will eventually release the movie on their platform. However, there’s no surety to that news or any update as to when that is going to happen, but considering that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – The Movie was released online the same year as its theatrical release, we can expect One Piece Film: Red to release on Crunchyroll too.

The film hasn’t concluded its run-in theaters, which means it hasn’t quite made its way to streaming. Once it does, however, it is all but certain that the film will land on CrunchyRoll, where the rest of the lengthy series currently lives. Fans looking to enjoy the series as a whole would do well to join the streaming service, with the eventual release of Film: Red serving as the cherry on top of an already worthwhile subscription.

Is One Piece Film: Red on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll, along with Funimation, has acquired the rights to the film and will be responsible for its distribution in North America. Therefore, we recommend our readers to look for the movie on the streamer in the coming months. In the meantime, subscribers can also watch dark fantasy shows like ‘One Piece Film: Red. ‘

Is One Piece Film: Red on Funimation?

Since Funimation has rights to the film like Crunchyroll, its official website may include the movie in its catalog in the near future. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.’

Is One Piece Film: Red on Hulu?

No sign of One Piece Film: Red on Disney+,which is proof that the House of Mouse doesn't have its hands on every franchise!

