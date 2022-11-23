Black Panther Marvel’s FREE : Where To Watch ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ (Free) Online Streaming at Home Here’s How

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost here.It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.

If you can’t wait to see the next chapter in this saga, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

When Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Release Date?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release on November 11, 2022. The film was previously scheduled for May 6, 2022, and later to July 8, 2022, before ultimately being slated for its current November release date. Due to the sudden and unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, the movie had to be reworked, which delayed production. The movie had its world premiere at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022.

Where To Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever :

As of now, the only way to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Nov. 11. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, Amazon, and YouTube or become available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.

When Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Be On Streaming?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced, we can give an educated guess based on previous Walt Disney Studios films. Though there’s no set pattern, many Disney movies will stream close to 45 days after theatrical release, usually on the Friday after (Disney+’s regular day to release new movies. If that’s the case, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could be streaming on Disney+ as early as December 30 — or if the service wants to jump the gun, December 25 as an early Christmas present.

However, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is also a Marvel movie, was released in theaters on July 8 before it came to Disney+ and digital platforms on Sept. 8, timed to Disney+ Day. If Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the same

trajectory, we may be able to stream it from the comfort of our homes by mid-January.

Black Panther 2 cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

● Letitia Wright as Shuri

● Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

● Danai Gurira as Okoye

● Winston Duke as M’Baku

● Dominique Thorne as Ironheart/Riri Williams

● Michaela Coel as Aneka

● Tenoch Huerta as Namor

● Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

● Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda

● Mabel Cadena as Namora

● Alex Livinalli as Attuma

● Isaach de Bankolé as Wakandan River Tribe elder

● Dorothy Steel as Wakandan Merchant Tribe elder

● Danny Sapani as Wakandan Border Tribe elder

Boseman is obviously a huge loss from the cast of any sequel, and it’s now been confirmed he will not be replaced nor will he be featured through use of archive footage or CGI (such as Carrie Fisher in The Rise of Skywalker).

Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Be on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not be released onto HBO Max, as it is a Disney movie and not a Warner Bros. film. Traditionally, Warner Bros. movies are usually released onto the streaming service, with Don’t Worry Darling coming to the platform next week.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Streaming on Netflix?

Sadly, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not be streaming on Netflix and will only be available to stream on Disney+ after its theatrical run.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show Black Panther 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

When Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Be on Disney+?

Although Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not streaming on Disney+ on November 11, chances are it should be there sooner, rather than later. Marvel movies tend to stream on the service anywhere from 45 days later, to a few months later, with streaming dates TBA depending on the movie’s performance. Given this, it’s possible Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could start streaming on Friday, December 30, just in time for New Year’s Eve. Alternately, if Disney wants to release it a little earlier, the movie could hit 44 days later, on December 25 as a Christmas surprise. Or, if the movie is performing extremely well in theaters, as expected, it’s possible the movie could be released for streaming outside of the 45 day window, some time in January, 2023.