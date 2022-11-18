Universal Pictures! Here’s options for downloading or watching She Said streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the Universal Picture’s Movie at home. Is She Said 2022 available to stream? Is watching She Said on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

She Said is the powerful story of two New York Times journalists who sought to expose the long, dark history of abuse in Hollywood. Their work exposed the horrors that women faced in their dealings with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, leading to the groundbreaking #MeToo movement.

Before the #MeToo movement surged and led Harvey Weinstein behind bars, two New York Times investigative reporters decided to do the research, interview the victims, and make sure they had evidence to support their tell-all article that was published in 2017. After Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey shared the final product of their effort to bring sexual harassment claims in the Hollywood industry to light, they opened the doors for women and men to speak up as well. Now, actresses Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are ready to embody the two journalists in the adaptation to the screen of their best-selling memoir She Said. The film directed by Maria Schrader (Love Life, Unorthodox) promises to dive deep into the investigation and trials that both women faced when uncovering the details about Weinstein’s predator behavior throughout the years. As they sit down and listen to coworkers and people close to him about their experiences facing sexual harassment, they begin to piece out the article that ignited a movement. Since She Said is about to come out, here is a quick but purposeful guide to where and when you can watch it.

What Is the Release Date for She Said?

As mentioned before, the film will come out very soon. On November 18, She Said will be available on the big screen just in time for Oscar consideration. According to an analysis article from Variety, a nomination and even a potential win during the awards season next year could show that the Hollywood system is acknowledging its part in failing to keep Weinstein accountable.

Is She Said Streaming or in Theaters?

The Universal Pictures film will be released exclusively in theaters. Although there isn’t a particular time frame for it to arrive on streaming, it is probable that it will be available for rent before it becomes part of any streaming catalog. Earlier this year, She Said had its world premiere on September 26 at the New York Film Festival. Following the screening, the ensemble went up on stage to answer questions about the film and what it took for them to bring this story to life. Actress Ashley Judd, who stars in the film as herself, joined the panel and spoke about her own experience working with Weinstein and her decision to come on the record about it on the Time magazine exposé.

Where To Watch She Said :

As of now, the only way to watch She Said is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Nov. 18. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, Amazon, and YouTube or become available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.

Is She Said Available On Netflix?

No. She Said is not streaming on Netflix, and likely will not be on Netflix anytime soon. Sorry!

Is She Said Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new drama She Said on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free services for movie streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

Is She Said On HBO Max?

No. She Said will not be on HBO Max, because She Said is a Universal Pictures film and not a Warner Bros. film. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022.

What is She Said about?

Here’s the official synopsis of She Said from Universal Pictures:

“Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America limited series, The Big Sick) star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.”

