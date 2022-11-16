Paramount Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Smile streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated horror movie at home. Is Smile 2022 available to stream? Is watching Smile New Sequel on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

“Smile” is hitting Paramount+ this Tuesday.Horror fans get ready for a scare because something is heading your way. Here is how to watch Smile, the new horror movie that everyone is talking about.

The Paramount original horror film, which made its theatrical debut in September, follows a devoted therapist named Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) who begins having bizarre, frightening experiences after witnessing a traumatic incident involving one of her patients. This patient, played by Caitlin Stasey, describes to Dr. Cotter the visions she’s been seeing, which come to life in the form of an evil, scary grin that smiles back at her.

In Finn’s debut Smile (out Sept. 30) a malevolent supernatural entity takes over people and makes them perform terrible acts while grinning ear to ear. As part of the Paramount film’s marketing campaign, performers were prominently placed at baseball games on Friday where they adopted the biggest smile they could muster.

“I’ve got to say, Paramount marketing has been very clever with some of the tricks they’ve had up their sleeves for this film,” says Finn. “This is something that had been discussed a little while back and we were all kind of like crossing our fingers that somebody might notice.”

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Smile.

Smile Release Date

Smile had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 22, 2022, and will be released in the United States on September 30, 2022, by Paramount Pictures. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics.

How to watch Smile online

In case you missed the sleeper hit which as of writing has managed to garner a total of $209 million at the box office, Smile was released earlier in the year and it follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) as she is visited by a traumatized patient who commits suicide in her office, after witnessing her professor commit suicide a few days earlier. After witnessing her death she is plagued by a smile, a smile that follows her and attaches itself to random people, haunting her.

Smile has a little while longer before it is released on physical media, releasing on Dec. 13, 2022, on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Alongside the physical release will be a special short film by the director of Smile, Parker Finn. The film is called Laura Hasn’t Slept and it was the short film Smile was based on. It stars Caitlin Stasey as Laura Weaver who then goes on to reprise her role as the patient who commits suicide in front of Dr. Cotter. The physical release will also have a director’s commentary track by Finn, deleted scenes, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

As for Paramount Plus, you can sign up for the Essential plan for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 annually. This version does contain commercials and the Premium plan which comes with no commercials (except for live content), is available at $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually. You can catch Smile on Paramount Plus now.

Where to Watch The Smile Online

Originally, Smile was only scheduled to be released digitally on the streaming service Paramount Plus. However, thanks to positive reactions following test screenings, the studio decided to bless us all by giving the thriller movie a theatrical release instead.

That’s right, cinephiles, it is time to get your popcorn buckets at the ready because Smile is coming to your local cineplex. Smile will hit UK theatres on September 28, and US cinemas come September 30, 2022.

When Will Smile Be Streaming Online?

While there is not an official Paramount+ release date for Smile, we can expect Smile to be on Paramount+ after about 45 days in theaters. Last year, Paramount announced all of its titles would be moving to Paramount+ after 30 days in theaters, while big tentpole titles would get 45 days in theaters. Therefore, you should see Smile on Paramount+ around mid-November 2022.

Is Smile On Netflix?

No. Smile is not on Netflix, and, because it’s going to Paramount+, it likely will not be on Netflix any time soon. Sorry!

Is Smile 2022 Streaming On HBO MAX?

No. Smile is a Paramount movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. More than that, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. Last year, Warner Media opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max. The movie may be on HBO Max someday, but it won’t be any time soon.

Is Smile Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show Smile on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

