The tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman has left quite a hole in the world, first and foremost the very real loss, as well as his sudden absence in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the show must go on, as they say, and Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is currently in the works. The movie is expected to both pay homage to the late actor and expand the wonderful world he helped bring to life.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be taking fans back to Wakanda and exploring the nation’s new place in the world. The first Black Panther brought about some major changes for the country, and we’re sure that the Blip has probably had its own terrible impact as well. So it’s going to be a very different Wakanda that greets fans when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters, and we can’t wait to see what it looks like.

With the return of familiar faces and the addition of some exciting new ones, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promises to be quite the watch and is already being projected to earn more than $175 million at the box office. The highly anticipated sequel is going to dive deeper into more earthly matters (or rather, aquatic). here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Release Date?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release on November 11, 2022. The film was previously scheduled for May 6, 2022, and later to July 8, 2022, before ultimately being slated for its current November release date. Due to the sudden and unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, the movie had to be reworked, which delayed production. The movie had its world premiere at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022.

Where to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Online Free?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced, we can give an educated guess based on previous Walt Disney Studios films. Though there’s no set pattern, many Disney movies will stream close to 45 days after theatrical release, usually on the Friday after (Disney+’s regular day to release new movies. If that’s the case, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could be streaming on Disney+ as early as December 30 — or if the service wants to jump the gun, December 25 as an early Christmas present.

However, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is also a Marvel movie, was released in theaters on July 8 before it came to Disney+ and digital platforms on Sept. 8, timed to Disney+ Day. If Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the same trajectory, we may be able to stream it from the comfort of our homes by mid-January.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t available to stream on Netflix. The MCU Action isn’t included in the lineup of Netflix movies, which includes a vast number of rom-coms featuring some of our favorite actors and actresses.

If you want to watch Julia Roberts movies on Netflix, check out Ben Is Back, August: Osage County, Steel Magnolias, and Runaway Bride. Roberts always appeared in Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve with her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-star George Clooney, and both movies are currently streaming on Netflix as of October 2022.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show Black Panther 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Be On HBO Max?

No, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not be on HBO Max since it is not a Warner Bros. movie. The company previously released its films in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, however, they have stopped doing that and now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Black Panther 2 cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Dominique Thorne as Ironheart/Riri Williams

Michaela Coel as Aneka

Tenoch Huerta as Namor

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda

Mabel Cadena as Namora

Alex Livinalli as Attuma

Isaach de Bankolé as Wakandan River Tribe elder

Dorothy Steel as Wakandan Merchant Tribe elder

Danny Sapani as Wakandan Border Tribe elder

Boseman is obviously a huge loss from the cast of any sequel, and it’s now been confirmed he will not be replaced nor will he be featured through use of archive footage or CGI (such as Carrie Fisher in The Rise of Skywalker).

