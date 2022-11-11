Horror Nights! Here are options for downloading or watching Prey for the Devil streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated Jordan Peele’s Horror movie at home. Is Prey for the Devil 2022 available to stream? Is watching Prey for the Devil on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Prey for the Devil for free throughout the year are described below.

An alarming rise in demonic possessions results in a young nun fighting to save the soul of a possessed girl. However, it seems this isn’t the first time the nun has had dealings with the devil. Prey for the Devil is a supernatural horror directed by Daniel Stamm, who is no stranger to the genre. His previous work includes found footage mockumentary The Last Exorcism, as well as episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream anthology television series.Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Prey for the Devil.

Who Has Been Cast In Prey for the Devil?

Jacqueline Byers (Salvation) has been cast in the lead role of Sister Ann, a young nun who finds herself in the midst of an alarming rise in demonic possessions. Alongside Byers, Colin Salmon (Resident Evil) has been cast as Father Quinn, a professor that recognizes Sister Ann’s gift and agrees to tutor her. Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why) has been cast as Father Dante, a fellow student brought in to assist with the exorcisms of the possessed victims. Other cast members include Virginia Madsen (Candyman) as Dr. Peters, Lisa Palfrey (Sex Education) as Sister Euphemia, and Nicholas Ralph (All Creatures Great and Small) as Father Raymond. The late Ben Cross – who finished filming Prey for the Devil shortly before his death in 2020 – plays the role of Cardinal Matthews.

When Is Prey for the Devil’s Release Date?

Originally titled The Devil’s Light, the film was officially announced in October 2019. James Hawes (Penny Dreadful, Black Mirror) was said to be directing, and the shoot was planned for the spring of 2020. However, in February 2020 it was announced Daniel Stamm would be directing, and filming took place in Bulgaria over the summer of 2020.

Like the majority of films over the past few years, Prey for the Devil’s release date has moved around a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film’s first scheduled release date was January 8, 2021, but was soon pushed to February 11, 2022. It was then pushed a final time.

Prey for the Devil will be released on October 28, 2022.

Is Prey for the Devil in Theaters?

Prey for the Devil is set for a theatrical release in most countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, on October 28, 2022.

To set a reminder and check out the terrifying gallery of still images, visit Prey for the Devil’s official website.

Lionsgate will release “Prey for the Devil” in theaters across the United States and Canada on October 28th, 2022 alongside the wide expanded release of the Cate Blanchett movie Tár. Based on the buzz it has created and Stamm’s good reputation as a horror director, it is projected that the film is going to earn 7-8 million US dollars from 2900 theaters in the Halloween weekend.

As of now, it is not available for streaming online. Given that it is a Lionsgate release, it will eventually appear on the Lionsgate Play. As to when that would be, is still under wraps, but we will provide updates about it whenever the information becomes available.

It has not yet been announced when Prey for the Devil will be available to stream, or which platform will host the film.

However, Prey for the Devil will be distributed by Lionsgate. Lionsgate recently signed a deal with The Roku Channel and Peacock, which will allow the streamers, the streaming rights to their films after their theatrical run. Lionsgate’s premium cable channel Starz will soon be rebranded to Lionsgate+ outside the US and Canada.

Lionsgate Movies released not one, but two delightfully horrifying trailers for the upcoming Prey for the Devil on their official YouTube channel. The first trailer was released on July 14, 2022, and the second followed on September 23, 2022.

In the first trailer, Sister Ann discusses her dark childhood at the hands of her mother as she prepares to join what can only be described as the exorcism squad: a group of priests training to help the doomed victims of demonic possession. Sister Ann is the only nun in Father Quinn’s classroom full of priests, and the trailer shows Quinn explaining why he agreed to let her participate in the exorcisms. It seems this isn’t Ann’s first time dealing with the supernatural, and somehow Father Quinn knows she has what it takes.

In the second trailer, Sister Ann meets with a girl named Natalie. Natalie’s parents believe their daughter is a victim of possession, and Sister Ann soon strikes up a tentative friendship with the girl. More of Ann’s first day in the classroom with Father Quinn is shown, and he makes it clear that she is only there to observe as women are forbidden from performing exorcisms. However, as we know, Quinn soon vouches for Ann after finding out about her connection to the supernatural.

An exclusive Prey for the Devil clip titled “Worms” was recently released on Lionsgate’s official YouTube channel. In the clip, Natalie covers her eyes seemingly in fear, and what happens next is not for the faint of heart.

It’s safe to say Ann has some unfinished business with the dark side, and it seems the devil has been lying in wait for the perfect opportunity to get to her.

Movies Like Prey for the Devil Available to Watch Now

The Nun (2018) – Part of The Conjuring Universe, The Nun follows Sister Irene as she and her colleagues are called to a Romanian monastery to investigate a string of unexplainable deaths. When Sister Irene and the group arrive at the religious grounds they quickly realize something sinister is terrorizing the place of worship and those that are unlucky enough to live within its walls.

Saint Maud (2019) – After nurse Katie is unable to save one of her patients, she falls deep into trauma and completely reinvents herself. Now a devoted Roman Catholic going by the name Maud, the nurse is assigned a new patient Carol, a free-spirited woman living with terminal lymphoma. Maud strongly disapproves of Carol’s lifestyle and does everything in her power to “save Carol’s soul”. When Carol rejects the fragile nurse’s help, Maud spirals even deeper into mental decline.

Prey for the Devil Cast:

Canadian actress Jaqueline Byers, whose most notable credit is a starring role on the CBS series Salvation, stars as Sister Ann aka the titular lead we are supposed to root for. Virginia Madsen, known for playing the lead in the 1992 Candyman movie and her Academy Award-nominated performance in Alexander Payne’s Sideways (2004) has a supporting role. Rounding off the cast is Christian Navarro (13 Reason Why), Colin Salmon (Arrow), and Ben Cross in his final film role.

What Is Prey for the Devil About?

Prey for the Devil follows a young nun, Sister Ann, as she finds herself on the spiritual battlefield following a worldwide increase in demonic possessions. Prior to the outbreak of these unexplained possessions, women have always been forbidden from performing exorcisms, with trained priests being the only ones able to do so. However, a professor responsible for training the priests, Father Quinn, recognizes Sister Ann has a gift – as well as a past personal connection – relating to the supernatural and agrees to train her alongside the priests. Soon, Sister Ann meets her first possession victim: a young girl named Natalie, who is being haunted by something evil. After spending time with Natalie, Sister Ann comes to a chilling realization. The evil being attached to Natalie is the same demon that haunted her own mother years prior.

