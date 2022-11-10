Chadwick Boseman Farewell! Here’s options for downloading or watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Ryan Coogler’s action movie at home. Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 2022 available to stream? Is watching Black Adam on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service. The bittersweet farewell to Chadwick Boseman will be the 30th film in the MCU.

While a large selection of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made their place in blockbuster history, the success of Black Panther (2018) was something special. Not only did the film make enough money to enter the top ten highest-grossing superhero films of all time (not to mention achieving Marvel’s first-ever Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards), Black Panther marked a significant cultural milestone for the MCU, being the first theatrical film from Marvel Studios to feature a black lead, a mostly black cast, and a black director. While making a fun superhero movie would have been more than enough to make the film a runaway success, writer/director Ryan Coogler took things a step further by incorporating themes of racial prejudice and how those with wealth and power should use those privileges to benefit others.

A sequel was practically a given, but Marvel fans everywhere were in for a complete shock with the news that beloved Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had passed away. Boseman made not only a huge impact on the Marvel Universe and the acting world as a whole, but he also gave young children a hero and role model that they could see themselves in and relate to. Boseman’s untimely passing understandably means that plans for his long career in the MCU were shaken, and it didn’t take too long for questions regarding where King T’Challa and the Kingdom of Wakanda’s story would go next.

Four years later, audiences are set to return to the nation of Wakanda with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), which will serve as the conclusion to Marvel’s Phase Four, the first of the fabled Multiverse Saga. Reintroducing old favorites from the original film like Shuri (Letitia Wright) and introducing iconic characters from the comics like Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta), the latest chapter in the MCU story promises to honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, giving Coogler, the rest of the cast and crew, and audiences everywhere to bid a proper farewell to the prolific artist who impacted the lives of so many. While the film is set to be a celebration of the past, Marvel has become more than well-known for looking into the future, as the film will also reveal a new hero to take on T’Challa’s mantle of the Black Panther.

Arguably the most anticipated film of Marvel’s fourth phase, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is merely days away, so here’s exactly how to watch the epic sequel when it premieres later this year.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Theaters or Streaming Online?

Despite the current golden age of streaming and the massive success of Marvel’s various Disney+ exclusives, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released exclusively in theaters just like the previous film. The most common formats the film will be screened in include standard, 3D, and IMAX. You can visit Fandango to see the showtimes closest to you.

What is the Release Date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Marvel fans will be able to return to Wakanda when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres exclusively in theaters starting Friday, November 11th, 2022.

When and Where Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be Streaming

Disney+ will undoubtedly be the streaming home for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If history repeats itself with the pattern of other theatrical Marvel films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), we should be seeing the sequel appear on the Walt Disney Company’s streaming site roughly one and a half to two months after the film’s theatrical release on November 11th.

If you don’t have Disney+ yet, the service costs $7.99 USD per month or $79.99 USD per year. If you also want access to Hulu and ESPN+ in addition to Disney+, the Disney Bundle is also a great option, costing $13.99 USD per month for the Hulu ad-supported tier and $19.99 USD per month for the ad-free tier.

Watch the Trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which debuted earlier this year at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation, introduces a Wakanda that currently does not have a Black Panther, showing Shuri, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) mourning the loss of their brother, son, and partner respectively. The teaser also offers a brief glimpse into Namor and the Talocans, who are on the brink of beginning a war with Wakanda for control of the surface world.

The second trailer gives a much more in-depth look at some of the new characters like Namor as well as the first good glimpse of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) also known as Iron Heart (who will be getting her own Disney+ series later next year). It also shows more footage of T’Challa’s funeral, some epic action sequences between the Wakandans and the Talocans, and concludes with the first proper look at the new Black Panther, whose identity is still being kept a secret.

What is the Plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Plot details, particularly ones in regard to how T’Challa and Boseman’s passing will be handled and who will take on the Black Panther Cowl next, are being kept under wraps as seen in the official synopsis below:

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect the kingdom of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for their nation.

It’s clear that after opening themselves up to trade and collaboration at the end of the first Black Panther film, some powers in the world are seeking to take advantage of the nation, particularly in regard to their ultra-powerful and valuable resource of Vibranium. The synopsis does leave out any mention of Namor as the main villain, so only time will tell how the Submariner enters a dangerous conflict with the powerful nation.

Are the Black Panther’s Previous Adventures Streaming on Disney+?

Yes! For all things Black Panther, and nearly all things Marvel in general, Disney+ is your one-stop-shop for everything involving Wakanda. Here you can find T’Challa’s prior MCU storylines like Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and of course the original 2018 Black Panther film.

