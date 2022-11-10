In the past decade or so of cinema and Marvel cinematic Studios! Here are options for downloading or watching Black Adam streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated comedy movie at home. Is Black Adam 2022 available to stream? Is watching Black Adam on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service. The latest in the DCEU franchise promises to pack a punch, and here’s how to watch it.

There has been one genre that continues to dominate our screens. Superhero films have long been a staple of modern media dating all the way back to the first known comic strip in 1936, with Lee Falk’s ‘The Phantom’ character. That being said, much of their time in cinema has been often forgettable, and superhero films have struggled to battle other major blockbusters of their era. However, upon the release of Jon Favreau’s Iron Man in 2008 and the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, superhero movies have become unmissable.

Despite this, it is Marvel’s dominance that has created the cinematic environment we currently inhabit and their long-time rivals DC have struggled to take back any control of this commanding movie market. Nonetheless, DC has continued to produce and market superhero movies in an attempt to rival Marvel and is known for getting some of Hollywood’s biggest names on board with their projects. One of these names, and possibly the biggest name DC has acquired up until now, is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who is due to take up the role of Black Adam in the movie of the same name. The film has been on the lips of both superhero and non-superhero fans alike as we edge ever closer to the movie’s release and, with that in mind, here is a comprehensive guide on exactly how to watch Black Adam.

When Is Black Adam Coming Out?

DC’s long-standing rivals Marvel have announced that their upcoming major superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in the US on November 11, 2022. This set a base target for DC who announced that their upcoming superhero release Black Adam would release on October 21, 2022, to a worldwide audience, exactly 3 weeks before Black Panther. This could be seen as a clever tactic to maximize the Box Office figures, although some cynical commentators would suggest it is out of fear that Black Adam might not be able to compete once Black Panther, a franchise behemoth, has been released. Either way, it is fantastic news for DC fans who don’t have to wait long to see one of DC’s all-time classic characters appear on the silver screen. Some very lucky fans have in fact had the opportunity to already view the movie, with the world premiere having taken place in Mexico City on October 3, 2022.

Where Can I Watch Black Adam?

Black Adam will have a worldwide theater release on October 21, 2022, with tickets selling out fast. You can check the film’s official website to see showtimes for Black Adam near you. As for a streaming release, there has been so set date for a streaming release, but as was the case with the past several DC films, the film will likely end up on HBO Max. While WB’s 2022 films like The Batman and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore landed on the service 45 days after they hit theaters, the studio is moving away from that strategy as well. At the earliest, Black Adam will arrive on HBO Max in late December.

Is There A Trailer For Black Adam?

There have in fact been two trailers for the upcoming movie, and both can be watched below:

DC, across their recent films, have put emphasis on attempting to be darker and edgier than Marvel which will help them to appeal to an older target demographic. This is evident in the Black Adam trailers, with the cinematography and even the dialogue often brooding and ominous. In recent years, both the concept of an anti-hero and the cost of sacrifice in superhero media has become more prevalent and, as a classic DC villain, Black Adam will seemingly face a similar inner conflict in this movie highlighted by Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan) saying “You have two choices. You can be the destroyer of this world… or you can be its savior”. Overall, both trailers have caused much hype surrounding the movie, and fans cannot wait for the full release.

What Will Black Adam Be About?

The official synopsis for Black Adam reads:

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

Although a classic story in the realm of comic books, Black Adam‘s tale is one that has been requested by fans for a long time, and it seems they may just do it justice. Based on this plot synopsis, it is clear that the origin of the character will be crucial in the film, something comic book fans often find a key to their enjoyment of a superhero tale. Combined with the two trailers, this synopsis is, rightly, causing much excitement within the DC community and beyond, with the concept of Black Adam “releasing his unique form of justice” sure to get the superhero taste buds tingling.

Who Is In Black Adam?

One of the most prolific certainties that fans can expect from any given superhero movie is a stellar cast, and Black Adam certainly doesn’t disappoint. The titular character is played by Dwayne Johnson, with the previously mentioned Dr. Fate played by acting royalty Pierce Brosnan. The incredible ensemble continues with Viola Davis reprising her DCEU role as Amanda Waller, Sarah Shahi playing Adrianna Tomaz, Noah Centineo playing Al Rothstein, and Aldis Hodge playing Carter Hall. Of course, this is only a small sample of the plethora of acting talent appearing in the film, with a cast list so strong that it feels almost inevitable the film will live up to all the high hopes that already surround it. Director Jaume Collet-Sera has a lot of experience working with top actors including the likes of Liam Neeson in Unknown, so his ability combined with the great abundance of talent on show is sure to make Black Adam an unmissable addition to our theater screens as October comes to a close.

