A biopic about a legendary personality tells you what their life was all about. But an autobiography delves deeper into what and how those people felt in their life's journey. Before Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans opens in theaters everywhere, filmmaker James Gray will tell audiences a story of his adolescent years in Armageddon Time.

A biopic about a legendary personality tells you what their life was all about. But an autobiography delves deeper into what and how those people felt in their life’s journey. Before Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans opens in theaters everywhere, filmmaker James Gray will tell audiences a story of his adolescent years in Armageddon Time.

Featuring an all-star cast including Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins, it won’t be long before you can experience Armageddon Time.

Directed by James Gray, the period drama’s logline describes it as a “deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship, and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.” Plus, the movie received a seven-minute standing ovation during this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Armageddon Time.

When Is Armageddon Time’s Release Date?

Armageddon Time first screened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, but it is finally arriving for general audiences. The movie releases in limited US regions on October 28, before going wide on November 4. UK audiences can watch it starting November 18.

Where to Watch Armageddon Time Online For Free?

Armageddon Time opened up in six locations in NY and LA, but it’s expanding next week, per Deadline. You can find a local showing on Fandango, if you want to watch it in theaters. The film is being distributed by Focus Features.

There’s no release date for streaming yet. However, as Focus Features is part of NBC Universal, it’s probable that the movie will end up on Peacock. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes.

When Will Armageddon Time Come to Streaming?

Armageddon Time will be premiering exclusively in theaters via a limited release, with no current plans for a streaming release being laid out just yet. Given that the production company behind the film is Focus Features, which is owned by Universal Pictures, this would make Peacock the most likely streaming candidate for if and when Armageddon Time will be available for streaming.

Is Armageddon Time Available On HBO Max?

No, Armageddon Time will not be on HBO Max because it’s not a Warner Bros. Movie. In the past, the company released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time. However, they have since stopped doing that and now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Is Armageddon Time Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie Armageddon Time Come on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free services for movie streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

Is Armageddon Time Available On Netflix?

No, Armageddon Time will not be streaming on Netflix. But it is entirely possible that it could be in the future. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on digital.

What Is Armageddon Time’s Story?

Armageddon Time is described as “a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship, and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.”

Based on the filmmaker’s personal life, the film is, in a way, a semi-autobiographical look. It follows Paul Graff, a young boy from a Jewish family, where his great-grandmother had escaped the Holocaust and settled in America. Paul befriends an African-American boy at his school and their friendship causes a stir within the family. The present racism in society tears their friendship apart, and they each go through their own emotional struggles. Paul’s parents try to push him towards a better life, but his heart refuses to abide by the system that makes him alienate his best friend. His grandfather, on the other hand, is a very righteous, anti-racist man and mentors Paul to stand up to injustice and do the right thing for his fellow man.

