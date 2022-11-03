#BlackAdamMovie Free Virtual Access: How To Watch Black Adam Movie Online? Streaming Exclusive at Home

DC Movies! Here's options for downloading or watching Black Adam streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Dwayne Johnson's action movie at home.

Black Adam stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his first superhero movie.

Black Adam, which is the 11th movie in the DC Extended Universe and a spinoff of 2019’s Shazam!, stars The Rock as DC Comics character Teth-Adam, also known as Black Adam, an antihero from the fictional country of Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years. Similar to his rival, Shazam, Black Adam had the powers of various Egyptian gods bestowed upon him from an ancient wizard also by the name of Shazam.

Though The Rock voiced Krypto / Bark Kent / Superdog, a Kryptonian labrador and Superman’s dog, in DC League of Super-Pets, Black Adam is his first on-screen superhero movie. “We also wanted to build out the DC Universe. I’ve been a fan of DC, again as a little boy I was a fan. I loved Superman, he was my favorite growing up. But I didn’t know until I saw my first Black Adam comic, when I saw the Black Adam comic, he was intense, he looked badass, he had brown skin. And I thought, ‘Wait a second, that’s me. I want to be that guy,’” The Rock said in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2022.

Black Adam release date and where to watch it?

Black Adam is due for release today, October 21, in the UK and US – and it will be exclusively available to watch in cinemas.

Black Adam is showing in all major cinemas, so you can check your local theater for showtimes.

Where To Watch And Stream Black Adam Online:

Black Adam is currently only available for viewing in movie theatres. Currently, Warner Bros. Pictures, the film's parent company, distributes Black Adam as part of the DC Comics film series. HBO Max and the production company have an agreement that allows the streamer to have all of the films live on its website 46 days after they open in theatres until the end of 2022. Moviegoers witnessed this in action earlier this year when The Batman, which originally debuted on March 4, moved to HBO Max on April 18.

Is Black Adam available on HBO MAX?

DC Fans can anticipate seeing Black Adam on HBO Max sometime around December 5. HBO Max offers a variety of plans, starting at $9.99 a month or $69.99 for the first year.

Is Black Adam Available On Netflix?

No, Black Adam is not on Netflix — and it likely won't be any time soon seeing as it is going to stream on HBO Max.

Is Black Adam Available On Hulu?

Hulu is a streaming service that offers Black Adam for viewing. You can watch Black Adam on Hulu if you’re already a member. If you don’t want to subscribe, you may join for a one-month free trial and then cancel before the month ends if you don’t wish to continue the membership. Black Adam may be available for rental or purchase on other streaming services.

Is Black Adam Available On Disney Plus?

Black Adam is a movie that may be streamed on Disney Plus. You can watch Black Adam on Disney Plus if you’re already a member. If you don’t want to subscribe after trying out the service for a month, you can cancel before the month ends. On other streaming services, Black Adam may be rented or purchased.

There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch Black Adam Online. The studio has decided to air the movie only in theaters because it has been a huge success.

The film would, however, very likely be acquired by services like Funimation, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

Who Is Cast In Black Adam?

Black Adam was written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani. It was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars the following actors:

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Pierce Bronson as Dr. Fate

Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher

Sarah Shahi as Adriana

Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone

What Is Black Adam About?

Black Adam is the DC superhero’s first-ever feature film. Here’s the official plot synopsis from Warner Bros.:

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone.