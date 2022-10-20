Universal Pictures! Are you looking to download or watch the new Halloween Ends online? Halloween Ends is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch horror movie Halloween Ends at home. Halloween Ends 2022 full movie streaming is free here! Is Halloween Ends available to stream? Is watching Halloween Ends on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service.

Watch Now – Halloween Ends (2022) Online Free

When you watch Halloween Ends online, you wonder two things. First: who needs movie theaters? Second: is this really the end?

Supposedly, Halloween Ends marks the end of Michael Myers. Apparently, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) will be haunted no more by the killer that John Carpenter dubbed “The Shape.” (Stick around til the credits, folks).

But if you asked Laurie about it all, she would say she’s never going to be out. Halloween Ends — which picks up long after Halloween Kills — finds Laurie trying to writer her memoir, as she lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). And Alyson’s concerned that Laurie’s obsession with death and Myers will be her ruining.

A new killing that’s eerily reminiscent of Strode and Myers’ origins, brings the two back into each others’ orbit. This time, a babysitter is accused of killing the boy he was taking care of, reversing the story of how Myers killed his original babysitter. Myers himself, of course, is responsible for this new death.

When will evil die? That’s been the overarching question of the Halloween sequel trilogy that began with 2018’s Halloween, continued through 2021’s Halloween Kills, and completes this month with this Halloween Ends. The third movie’s title certainly sounds final, as if the lifelong murderer Michael Myers will be seeing his end. But its predecessor Halloween Kills featured a mob of Myers survivors chanting “evil dies tonight,” and still Myers lived. When will we get to learn if Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) can finally put an end to Myers’s killing spree? Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until October 31 to find out.

The third installment in the series that started in 2018, Halloween Ends sees the return of the entire team, with Green as the director and co-writer alongside Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. The film also sees the earlier cast members reprising their roles, particularly Jamie Lee Curtis as the protagonist, Laurie Strode, as well as James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Omar Dorsey, and Kyle Richards. Nick Castle, who voiced Myers in the 1978 film will also appear in a cameo. But there’ll be also a few new characters who would either become Michael’s new targets or bring him down, which we’ll find out when the movie hits the theaters.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Halloween Ends online, and check out the trailer and cast details below!

Halloween Ends Release Date

Halloween Ends premiered at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on October 11, 2022, and is set to release on October 14, 2022. In addition, the film will also be streamed on paid tiers of Peacock for 60 days. It was initially set to release in October 15, 2021, before being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to Watch Halloween Ends Online

Halloween Ends officially comes to theaters on October 14, 2022, bringing what’s supposed to be the last killing spree of Michael to the big screen. The movie was going to release in October 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the release slot got taken by its predecessor. Besides an intended release date, the newest movie will share another commonality with Halloween Kills.

Where To Watch Halloween Ends Online:

You can stream Halloween Ends on Peacock Premium beginning on Friday, October 14. You can also catch Halloween Ends in theaters the same day, opening in the U.S. on October 14. Find a showing near you via Fandango.

How Can I Watch Halloween Ends?

Halloween Ends officially opens on Friday, October 14. However, like most major releases, it will be playing in previews on October 13. As a major release from Universal Studios and Blumhouse, Halloween Ends will be playing in every big theater chain in the US, including Regal and AMC cinemas. If you’re not ready to head back to theaters, you can still watch the movie before Halloween, as it will be streaming on PeacockTV on October 14. Access to the movie requires a subscription to either Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, the latter of which removes ads from the service.

Watch Now – Halloween Ends (2022) Online Free

Any of these options will allow you to watch Halloween Ends. But will they be the last time we see Michael Myers? Given his many on-screen deaths already, we suspect evil will continue to live long past October 14.

How To Watch Halloween Ends On Peacock:

Halloween Ends will begin streaming on Peacock Premium the same day it opens in theaters: Friday, October 14.

You can sign up for Peacock Premium to watch Halloween Ends with ads for $4.99 a month, or you can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus to watch Halloween Endswithout ads for $9.99 a month. Both tiers will give you access to the movie. However, you will not be able to watch Halloween Ends on the free version of Peacock.

While there used to be a 7-day free trial for Peacock Premium, unfortunately, the streamer has ended its free trial service. So you’ll either need to cough up the cash or get a login from a friend.

Is Halloween Ends Streaming On HBO Max?

No. Halloween Ends will not be on HBO Max, because Halloween Ends is a Screen Media film and not a Warner Bros. film. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Jeepers 4 will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.

Is Halloween Ends Available On Netflix?

From the mailbag, “Is Halloween Ends available on Netflix?” No. Nor will it be anytime soon, for that matter!

It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years since Wes Craven unleashed his horror film masterpiece “Halloween Ends” upon the world. A landmark film in many regards, it became an instant classic which has inspired countless filmmakers and spawned four sequels in just as many years. Because of this, we can expect many fun Halloween Ends-related tidbits to hit the media over the next few months, but for now, let’s focus on a very simple question:

Is Halloween Ends Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show Smile on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

How to watch Halloween Ends online in the US?

In the U.S., viewers can watch Halloween Ends on Friday (Oct. 17) starting at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Peacock has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Halloween Ends cast

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Laurie Strode (the ultimate Final Girl) for (possibly) the last time when she leads the Halloween ends cast. James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle share the role of Michael Myers (aka The Shape), and Castle has declared this is his final time appearing as Myers.

Notable by her absence is Judy Greer, whose Karen was stabbed by Myers in Halloween Kills. In the above trailer, we learn that Michael is credited for Karen’s death.

The rest of the confirmed Halloween Ends cast is as follows.

Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Laurie’s granddaughter

Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins

Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace

Michael O’Leary as Dr. Mathis

Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker

What is Halloween Ends About?

The new film starts off four years after Strode’s last encounter with the masked killer. Just as she finds herself embracing a more liberated life free of fear and terror, she finds out about a young man in her town who’s accused of killing a boy he was babysitting and she is pulled back into Myers’ evil grand plans.

Troy Wilson is the CEO Kura Oncology, a San Diego biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for cancer. He's also the co-founder and CEO at Avidity NanoMedicines and Wellspring Biosciences. Follow @

Trending on Xconomy