Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.

You can’t kill the boogeyman, but you can stream Halloween Ends on the same day it releases in theaters. The third and final chapter of director David Gordon Green’s rebooted Halloween trilogy, following 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, is a showdown four decades in the making. Nearly 45 years after John Carpenter’s 1978 original Halloween, horror’s first “final girl” Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil: masked killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney). This Halloween, only one of them will survive when Halloween Ends.

The third installment in the series that started in 2018, Halloween Ends sees the return of the entire team, with Green as the director and co-writer alongside Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. The film also sees the earlier cast members reprising their roles, particularly Jamie Lee Curtis as the protagonist, Laurie Strode, as well as James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Omar Dorsey, and Kyle Richards. Nick Castle, who voiced Myers in the 1978 film will also appear in a cameo. But there’ll be also a few new characters who would either become Michael’s new targets or bring him down, which we’ll find out when the movie hits the theaters.

For every Halloween fan out there, the last installment is a must-watch and there couldn’t be a better time to watch this slasher classic than this spooky season. Check out how you can watch Halloween Ends, and where and when you can watch it.

When is Halloween Ends released?

Halloween Ends will be released in cinemas on October 14, 2022 after a year-long delay to its planned release.

Originally, Halloween Ends was due to be released on October 15, 2021, but in July 2020, Carpenter announced a delay to the original Halloween Kills release date on October 16, 2020.

Where to Watch Halloween Ends Online Free?

Originally, Halloween Ends was only scheduled to be released digitally on the streaming service Paramount Plus. However, thanks to positive reactions following test screenings, the studio decided to bless us all by giving the thriller movie a theatrical release instead.

That’s right, cinephiles, it is time to get your popcorn buckets ready because Halloween Ends is coming to your local cineplex. Halloween Ends will hit UK theaters on September 28, and US cinemas come September 30, 2022.

Can I Watch Halloween Ends On HBO Max?

Yes! Halloween Ends will be available on HBO Max. Halloween Ends will be released on HBO Max in October or November 2022. How Many Episodes Of Halloween Ends Are There? Halloween Ends has 13 episodes, making it a total runtime of one hour and 10 minutes. You can watch all episodes right after they are aired or later on HBO GO/HBO Now.

Is Halloween Ends Available On Netflix?

From the mailbag, “Is Halloween Ends available on Netflix?” No. Nor will it be anytime soon, for that matter!

It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years since Wes Craven unleashed his horror film masterpiece “Halloween Ends” upon the world. A landmark film in many regards, it became an instant classic which has inspired countless filmmakers and spawned four sequels in just as many years. Because of this, we can expect many fun Halloween Ends-related tidbits to hit the media over the next few months, but for now, let’s focus on a very simple question:

Is Halloween Ends Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie Halloween Ends on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free services for movie streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

What is Halloween Ends About?

Halloween Ends marks the final sequel of the trilogy series from the original Halloween franchise., that started in 2018 by David Gordon Green,

The latest installment picks up four years from the events of Halloween Kills and follows Laurie living a quiet life (or so she would think) in Haddonfield, with her granddaughter, Allyson. It’s been quite a while since they or anyone else heard of Michael Myers. But as soon as you would expect that things have settled down, terror strikes again. A local teen gets accused of killing a young boy he was babysitting and from there, things start to spiral for Haddonfield. This time, Laurie decides to end this mayhem once and for all and confront Michael with a kill-or-be-killed determination, even if that’s the last thing she’ll do in her life.

Halloween Ends Release Date

Halloween Ends is playing in theaters and streaming on Friday, October 14th. See the official website for Halloween Ends showtimes and tickets.

Halloween Ends Streaming: How to Watch Online

Halloween Ends is streaming on Peacock starting October 14th. Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo.) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/mo) subscribers can watch the new Halloween movie for free: there is no additional fee required.

Peacock is also available for free with ads, but only Peacock Premium and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream Halloween Ends. New subscribers can sign up to watch 10,000 hours of limited content for free.

What Time Is Halloween Ends on Peacock?

Halloween Ends will be available early on Thursday, October 13th for Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. Halloween Ends is streaming starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

What Do I Need to Watch Halloween Ends Online?

The following devices and platforms are supported by Peacock:

TV

Android TV, Apple TV, COX, Fire TV, LG TV, Hisense VIDAA, Roku, Samsung, Vizio Smart TV, Xfinity

Computer

Chrome OS, macOS, Windows PC

Mobile & Tablet

Android Phones & Tablets, Fire Tablet, iPhone and iPad

Game Consoles

PlayStation, Xbox

What Is Halloween Ends About?

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse describe Halloween Ends: “Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

Who Stars in the Cast of Halloween Ends?

Along with Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter Allyson, Halloween Ends co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as The Shape.

Halloween Movies in Chronological Order

For a complete list of Halloween movies in timeline order, and the list of Halloween movies with Jamie Lee Curtis, see our comprehensive guide to the Halloween timeline and continuity.

Where to Watch the Halloween Movies Online

The new Halloween movie ends a saga that includes Halloween (1978), Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). All 13 films in the Halloween franchise — including the Rob Zombie-directed reboot — are available for rent or purchase on such digital retailers as Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

Halloween (1978) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween II (1981) is streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and USA Network.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) is streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and USA Network.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, DirecTV, and Pluto TV.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) is streaming on Fubo TV, AMC+, the AMC+ Roku Channel, DirecTV, and Paramount+.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) is streaming on Fubo TV, AMC+, the AMC+ Roku Channel, DirecTV, Pluto TV, and Paramount+.

Halloween (2007) is not streaming for free, but is available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu, Redbox, and AMC on Demand.

Halloween II (2009) is streaming on Fubo TV, Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, DirecTV, and USA Network.

Halloween (2018) is not streaming for free, but is available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu, Redbox, Flix Fling, and AMC on Demand.

Halloween Kills (2021) is streaming on HBO Max and DirecTV.

Halloween Ends (2022) is streaming exclusively on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

Halloween on Peacock

Halloween Ends joins a collection of horror and Halloween movies on Peacock, including The Black Phone, the Chucky saga, Saw 1-6, Insidious, They/Them, Psycho, the Universal Classic Monster movies, and 1981’s Halloween II.

